Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season
Learn about special needs pets at Galion library program
Current leaders meet future leaders at Galion schools’ Leader in Me luncheon
Avita Ontario Hospital opens for business
Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department
Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department
GALION — The Galion Fire and EMS Department received $151,096 in FEMA grant funds last fall, with a $7,554 local match. Approximately a third of ...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Feb. 6 workshop will outline ways to make money from wooded areas
BUCYRUS — A workshop on Feb. 6 in Bucyrus will show participants how money can grow on your trees. And also under and around them. Called “Wood...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Crestline police seek info on purse-snatcher
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Police Department is seeking information about a purse-snatching Wednesday afternoon at Rite Aid, 145 W. Main St. Accord...
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 2
Galion PoliceFeb. 11:34 a.m.-A report of loud music in the 400 block of Third Avenue was investigated.2:57 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in th...
Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Feb. 2
Jaden M. Claypool, 22, Mansfield, possession of controlled substance, fined $378 with $150 suspended. Brand M. Villars, 38, Bucyrus, disorderly con...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Northmor picks up road win at Elgin
MARION — Northmor beat Elgin on Saturday in a low-scoring Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division game, 47-30.The Knights improve to 13-5 ove...
Spartans get offensive in win over Crestline
CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs dropped an 84-59 decision to Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans on Saturday night.The Bulldogs are 4-13.Bot...
Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season
The countdown is on for the driving and riding programs to begin at The Mid-Ohio School. The 2017 schedule is available online now at drivemidohio.com...
February 5th, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
Paula Durbin: City council needs to monitor Freese money
The Egbert M. Freese Foundation was founded by his son, Horace Freese, in memory of his father. The will of Horace Freese states that the monies are t...
February 4th, 2017 updated: February 4th, 2017. |
Lady Knights upended by Freddies
GALION — It was a rough night for the Northmor on Friday as the Knights welcomed the Fredericktown Lady Freddies to their home gym. Northmor los...
Lady Tigers still looking for a league win
GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers basketball team hosted the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Friday night in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division p...
Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10
GALION — Galion City Schools’ preschool program is inviting families of current preschool students to a Preschool Pancakes for Parents event Frida...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Locals join March for Life in DC
GALION — Since 1974, the year after the court case Roe versus Wade made abortion legal in the United States, the March for Life has been held in Was...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots
This is one of my favorite weekends of the year. I get to stay at home, eat some home-cooked treats and watch sports on TV. It’s the finale of...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park
Editor's note: Michael McCray emailed Russ Kent at 3:38 p.m. Monday and idenfied his tree as the one in Heise Park near the Graders/Babe Ruth ball fie...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library
CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring so...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back
I’m a proud Galionite.I’m not afraid to say it. I never have been.I first moved here when I was just a couple years old. My first home was...
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march
For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?
The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings
BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2017. Nathan Brause is the chairperson; Zach St...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017. |
Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting
BUCYRUS — Daffodil orders for Crawford County Relay For Life are being taken until Feb. 10. This year bunches of 10 flowers are $10 and pots of flow...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.
GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building
GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals
GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...
January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title
GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |