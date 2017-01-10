Lady Tigers pick up another win, 34-32
Mary Curran celebrates 101st birthday
‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march
Galion roundup: Basketball woes continue; wrestlers, swimmers find success
NEWS
‘Love in Boom’ is next Brush and Pallette art show theme
GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Gallery is inviting area artists to exhibit artwork in their upcoming special show, “Love in Bloom.” “Lo...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 24
Galion Police Jan. 23 8:02 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of Portland Way North. 10:26 a.m.-A report of a break...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Support for a Galion teen
Local resident Gina Powell paid a visit to 15-year-old Galion resident, Titus Ivy, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Thursday to deliver an autog...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Free throw competition in Galion on Jan. 25
GALION — Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championsh...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Galion students take time over the holidays to give back
GALION — Galion High School students spent the better part of the holiday season preparing and donating meals to help those less fortunate in the co...
SPORTS
Lady Bulldogs lose on the road
TIFFIN — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-14 on the season after losing, on the road, to the Tiffin Calvert Lady Senecas on Tuesday, 46-...
Spartans too much for visiting Bulldogs
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans were the home team Tuesday night against the Crestline Bulldogs. St. Pete’s defended their home c...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Lady Eagles can’t tame Lady Tigers
NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles welcomed the Seneca East Lady Tigers to Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Tuesday night to battle it o...
Clinger’s Corner: Admit when you are wrong
I was wrong. I have no problem admitting that, at least when it’s not involving anything too serious, like, let’s say, the NFL playoffs. But, mayb...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Northmor, Crawford, Crestline sports roundup
GALION — Cardington beat Northmor Saturday 66-58. The Knights are 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the MOAC. Cardington is 10-4 and 5-3. Northmor led 38-3...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Galion roundup: Basketball woes continue; wrestlers, swimmers find success
GALION — The North Union Wildcats were in Galion Saturday night to meet up with the Tigers boys basketball team for the second time this season. For...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
LIFE
Community Calendar
Jan. 21 RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-noon: New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m.-noon: Bucyrus Woodlawn United Methodist Church parking lot; 8 a.m.-noon Liberty...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Decision to deny convicted killer a new trial will be appealed
BUCYRUS — A decision by Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold to deny the motion for a new trial filed by the attorneys of convicte...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Victims of labor trafficking to speak at Heidelberg
TIFFIN — In 2003, Harold D’Souza relocated his family to the U.S. from their native India in search of the American dream. He had been promised a ...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Students can apply for community foundation scholarships online
BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is encouraging local students to apply for scholarships online. College scholarship applic...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
OPINION
Bird and game hunting seasons proposed
The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat
As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…
Well, well, well…I am happy to say that I have no problem being incorrect, this time. Anyone that reads this little column every week should alr...
Russ Kent: Broad strokes don’t work on social media
Broad strokes are great when it comes to painting. When it comes to making a point on social media, they don’t work. A story out of the Chicag...
January 7th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Weather, football and the future
It’s Jan. 4, 2017. I’m not certain what this means, but on Jan. 2, at 5 p.m., I took my dog Beatrix outside for a few minutes. I was wearing short...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Real news isn’t so real anymore
There is a lot of talk in the media these days about “fake news.” Too much of it is available via the Internet. Too many people believe it. ...
January 1st, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
BUSINESS
Gaming is king at Citadel RPG and Gaming
GALION — Andrew Nolen’s fondest memories from his teen years are of playing games like Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. He hascontinues to h...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions
ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesses, small agricul...
January 15th, 2017 updated: January 15th, 2017. |
Crawford County Property Transfers in December
These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in December, 2016: Brian K. Naufzinger and Lori A. Naufzinger to Matthew L. Ross and Shau...
January 15th, 2017 updated: January 15th, 2017. |
Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away
GALION — This city’s newest establishment should be open for business by the end of February, according to Eric Pittman, general manager of the Sl...
January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |
Light agenda at short-staffed Galion City Council meeting
GALION — It was a short meeting for Galion City Council on Tuesday evening with only five members in attendance and only two pieces of legislation o...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |