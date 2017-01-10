Galion sports roundup
NEWS
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 19
Galion PoliceJan. 1812:08 a.m.-A report of two suspicious men in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street was investigated.12:26 a.m.-Tyler Wireman was is...
Galion hosting Military Appreciation Night
GALION — The Galion High School Athletics department is proud to host Military Appreciation Night during the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. ...
Briefs: Valentine’s Day Party set Feb. 11 at Activity Center
K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Satu...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Galion and Bucyrus Police-Jan. 18
Galion PoliceJan. 171:09 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated.11:06 a.m.-Amy Miller was issued a...
Ontario starts fast en route to big win over Galion
ONTARIO — Galion hit the road Tuesday against a very good Ontario team, dropping a 61-29 non-league decision. With the win, Ontario improves to 1...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Program offering free tax form assistance
BUCYRUS — The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of Federal Tax and state tax returns, incl...
SPORTS
Crawford swimmers win big vs. Wynford, Willard
NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles swim teams welcomed the Willard Crimson Flashes, the Wynford Royals, and the Ridgedale Rockets (gir...
Tigers routed by Presidents
MARION — The Galion Tigers boys basketball team’s losing streak continued Thursday night, with a 70-33 loss to the Marion Harding Presiden...
Knights take down Indians in MOAC matchup
MOUNT GILEAD — The Northmor Golden Knights took a short road trip to Mount Gilead on Thursday night to meet up with the Indians in a Mid-Ohio At...
Free throw competition is Jan. 25
GALION — Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Champi...
Galion bowlers loses to Jonathan Alder
PLAIN CITY — Galion’s bowling squads made the long trip oo Plain City Lanes on Wednesday to bowl against the Jonathan Alder Pioneers. Simi...
Halfway home: How are area basketball teams doing?
GALION — For most teams, it is past the halfway park of the 20116-17 high school basketball season. With teams having played between 11 and 15 ga...
January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |
LIFE
Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure
By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Community Calendar
Jan. 18 POLK TOWNSHIP MEETINGS — The regular Polk Township trustees meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., at the Polk Township Hall, 7680...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Convicted murderer Keven Keith denied motion for new trial
BUCYRUS — On Friday, Judge Sean E. Leuthold, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, denied convicted triple murderer Kevin Keith’s motion for leav...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
GHS hosting College Credit Plus meeting Feb. 1
GALION — Galion High School will host a College Credit Plus informational meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1. It will include a general overview of this coop...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |
Church briefs: Spaghetti dinner today at Nazarene Church
Spaghetti dinner at Nazarene churchGALION — The Galion Nazarene Caravan Program is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, at Galion Ch...
OPINION
Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat
As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…
Well, well, well…I am happy to say that I have no problem being incorrect, this time. Anyone that reads this little column every week should alr...
Russ Kent: Broad strokes don’t work on social media
Broad strokes are great when it comes to painting. When it comes to making a point on social media, they don’t work. A story out of the Chicag...
January 7th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Weather, football and the future
It’s Jan. 4, 2017. I’m not certain what this means, but on Jan. 2, at 5 p.m., I took my dog Beatrix outside for a few minutes. I was wearing short...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Real news isn’t so real anymore
There is a lot of talk in the media these days about “fake news.” Too much of it is available via the Internet. Too many people believe it. ...
January 1st, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Guest Column: Rep. Goodman looking ahead to a positive 2017
It’s hard to believe that the New Year is already upon us. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve you and the rest of the citizen...
December 29th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |
BUSINESS
Gaming is king at Citadel RPG and Gaming
GALION — Andrew Nolen’s fondest memories from his teen years are of playing games like Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. He hascontinues to h...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions
ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesses, small agricul...
January 15th, 2017 updated: January 15th, 2017. |
Crawford County Property Transfers in December
These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in December, 2016: Brian K. Naufzinger and Lori A. Naufzinger to Matthew L. Ross and Shau...
January 15th, 2017 updated: January 15th, 2017. |
Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away
GALION — This city’s newest establishment should be open for business by the end of February, according to Eric Pittman, general manager of the Sl...
January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |
Light agenda at short-staffed Galion City Council meeting
GALION — It was a short meeting for Galion City Council on Tuesday evening with only five members in attendance and only two pieces of legislation o...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Scam involving Galion utility bills reported
GALION — A phone scam has been reported to the Galion Police Department that involves city utility bills Some Galion utility customers have repor...
January 6th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |