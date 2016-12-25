Galion sports roundup: Swimmers beat Mansfield
Galion area sports roundup: Northmor basketball team on a roll
Russ Kent: Broad strokes don’t work on social media
Galion High School students perform with elite music groups
Scam involving Galion utility bills reported
Latest Updates
- Galion area sports roundup: Northmor basketball team on a roll - 9:18 pm updated: 9:54 pm.
- Russ Kent: Broad strokes don’t work on social media - 9:17 pm updated: 9:32 pm.
- Galion High School students perform with elite music groups - 9:13 pm updated: 9:54 pm.
- Scam involving Galion utility bills reported - 2:51 pm updated: 2:54 pm.
- Galion school board meetings set for Monday - 2:00 pm updated: 2:05 pm.
- Galion sending six students to county spelling bee - 5:02 pm updated: 5:03 pm.
- Prison time for postal drug drop; June stabbing incident - 12:46 pm updated: 12:49 pm.
- Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing - 11:09 am updated: 11:32 am.
- City picking up live Christmas trees - 8:53 am updated: 9:02 am.
- State patrol targets human trafficking in Ohio - 6:40 am updated: 8:28 am.
- Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610 - 6:00 am updated: 8:24 am.
- Photo gallery: Galion swimming vs. Mansfield, Jan, 4, 2017; Photos by Erin Miller - 9:52 pm
- Polk Township announces regular, annual appropriation, inventory meetings - 9:13 pm updated: 9:19 pm.
- Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Jan. 4 - 3:04 pm
- Red Cross blood drives set in Galion, Bucyrus, Chatfield - 9:55 am updated: 10:03 am.
- Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 4 - 9:53 am
- Welcome: Galion’s first baby of 2017 - 8:29 am updated: 8:32 am.
- Russ Kent: Weather, football and the future - 8:26 am updated: 8:31 am.
- Gallery: Northmor at Crawford Boys, Jan. 3, 2017; Photos by Don Tudor - 8:11 am
- $1 million bond for Check Into Cash robbery suspect - 1:13 pm updated: 3:42 pm.
- House for sale by the Galion Police Department - 1:03 pm updated: 3:44 pm.
NEWS
Galion sending six students to county spelling bee
GALION — Galion Intermediate and Middle School students competed in a district-wide spelling to determine who would represent Galion City Schools in...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Prison time for postal drug drop; June stabbing incident
BUCYRUS — A 22-year-old Galion man arrested at the Galion Post office on Oct. 27 when he went to pick up a package containing 200 Oxycodone tablets ...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing
GALION — Geyer’s Market in Galion is not closing. For weeks, the rumor mill has been operating in and around the city, and on social media. Ema...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
City picking up live Christmas trees
GALION — The Galion Service Department is now collecting Christmas trees from Galion residents. This is for live trees only. Trees may be placed by ...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
State patrol targets human trafficking in Ohio
COLUMBUS — Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which criminals profit from the control and exploitation of others. The same Ohio ro...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610
BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Craw...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
SPORTS
Lady Bulldogs drop contest to Lady Indians
CRESTLINE — Fresh off their first win in nearly two years, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs were back on their home court again on Saturday afternoon...
Lady Eagles drop N-10 contest at Buckeye Central
NEW WASHINGTON — Both of the Colonel Crawford Eagles basketball teams were in New Washington on Saturday to meet up with the squads from Buckeye...
Crestline picks up win No. 2
MANSFIELD — The Crestline Bulldogs basketball teams had a successful week last week against Mid-Buckeye Conference rival Mansfield Christian Hig...
Northmor uses big fourth quarter to snag win
FREDERICKTOWN — The Northmor Golden Knights were on the road on Saturday to meet up with conference foe, the Fredericktown Freddies. Northmor, r...
Colonel Crawford downs Buckeye Central
NEW WASHINGTON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team faced off against the Buckeye Central Bucks in conference action on Saturday n...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing
GALION — Geyer’s Market in Galion is not closing. For weeks, the rumor mill has been operating in and around the city, and on social media. Ema...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
State patrol targets human trafficking in Ohio
COLUMBUS — Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which criminals profit from the control and exploitation of others. The same Ohio ro...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610
BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Craw...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Polk Township announces regular, annual appropriation, inventory meetings
GALION — Polk Township trustees will have their annual appropriation meeting and inventory meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the PolkTownsh...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Red Cross blood drives set in Galion, Bucyrus, Chatfield
GALION — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Welcome: Galion’s first baby of 2017
GALION — The first baby of 2017 born at Galion Hospital is Abbygail, who arrived at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 1. Her parents are Kendra and Trever Boyle. S...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
OPINION
Guest Column: Rep. Goodman looking ahead to a positive 2017
It’s hard to believe that the New Year is already upon us. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve you and the rest of the citizen...
December 29th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |
Let’s discuss it: Happiness
Let’s discuss happiness. Many of us are looking forward to the New Year with the hope of more happiness in the upcoming year. What constitutes...
December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |
Galion High School Honor Roll
Galion High School2016-2017 First Quarter Honor RollPRINCIPAL’S ROLL – ALL A’SNinth-Grade – Douglas Harvey, Alison Longwell, G...
Russ Kent: ‘Tis the most pun-derful time of the year
Christmas is just around the corner, or Sunday, whichever comes first. Hopefully you’ve got your shopping done, your cookies decorated and your m...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Merry Christmas Galion, from far away and long ago
I wrote in a recent column that I was having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit this year. I mentioned hoping that something would kick star...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Let’s discuss it: Getting older in America
The end of another year is upon us. Which means we all will have aged another year. And before us is a new year, another year of aging. Unfortunate...
December 21st, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |
BUSINESS
Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610
BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Craw...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
Red Cross blood drives set in Galion, Bucyrus, Chatfield
GALION — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
$1 million bond for Check Into Cash robbery suspect
GALION — A man suspected in the robbery of Check into Cash stores in Bucyrus in Galion is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center on a $1 m...
January 3rd, 2017 updated: January 3rd, 2017. |
House for sale by the Galion Police Department
GALION — If you are in the market for a new house, the Galion Police Department has one for sale. Galion Council members approved the sale of the...
January 3rd, 2017 updated: January 3rd, 2017. |
Lots of positives for Galion in 2016
GALION — Many across the nation are ready for this year to end, but in Galion, 2016 was a productive one of progress. From new ventures downtown, to...
December 31st, 2016 updated: December 31st, 2016. |
Galion grad returns to Crawford County to practice law
GALION — A Galion High school graduate is doing something many college graduates do not do. Sarah Walter decided to come back to Crawford County ...
December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |