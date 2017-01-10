NEWS

12:22 pm
Updated: 12:30 pm. |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
9:24 am
Updated: 9:27 am. |    

Special meeting Jan. 31 at Galion Health Department

Special meeting Jan. 31 at Galion Health Department
6:09 am
Updated: 3:34 pm. |    

Learn about Young Democrats Club at Feb. 1 meeting

Learn about Young Democrats Club at Feb. 1 meeting
6:05 am
Updated: 3:34 pm. |    

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library
6:00 am
Updated: 9:51 am. |    

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings
7:00 pm
Updated: 3:35 pm. |    

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting
Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday

Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday

GALION — Students and staff at Galion Primary and Intermediate schools will welcome community leaders to their first Leader in Me luncheon Tuesday, ...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree

Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree

Are you sick of politics and marches and inaugurations and the media? Well, all of the media except this one, I hope. Even I, a guy who sees a p...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley

Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley

GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Re...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Is it cold, flu or something else?

Is it cold, flu or something else?

(StatePoint) While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27

Galion PoliceJan. 2612:03 a.m.-Officers conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Charles Street.12:16 a.m.-Joseph S. Zacharzuk was arrested ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

3:24 pm
Updated: 3:24 pm. |    

Galion boys win MOAC swim title; girls finish second

Galion boys win MOAC swim title; girls finish second
3:22 pm
Updated: 3:22 pm. |    

Lady Eagles swim to NCOS title; boys second

Lady Eagles swim to NCOS title; boys second
7:52 pm
Updated: 7:54 pm. |    

Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?
Galion area sports briefs

Galion area sports briefs

Church Dartball ResultsGames won Jan. 23: Calvary UCC – 2; Windfall UCC – 2; Galion Trinity Lutheran – 2; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Galion area sports schedule

Galion area sports schedule

GALION TIGERS BOYS BASKETBALL Sat. Jan. 28 @ Buckeye Central Thu. Feb. 2 @ River Valley * Sat. Feb. 4 @ Jonathan Alder * GIRLS BASKETBA...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Galion roundup: Tiger ladies get another win

Galion roundup: Tiger ladies get another win

HOWARD — Galion’s girls basketball team gave coach Nick Vukovich a birthday present Tuesday when the knocked off East Knox in a road game, 34-32, ...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Area roundup: Northmor wrestlers alive in state team tournament

Area roundup: Northmor wrestlers alive in state team tournament

GALION — Northmor High School hosted the Division III, Sub-Region 18-B portion of the state team wrestling tournament on Wednesday evening. The Gold...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley

Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley

GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Re...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Crestline drops second meeting with Lucas

Crestline drops second meeting with Lucas

LUCAS — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lucas to meet up with the Lady Cubs for the second time this season. Lucas defeated the Crestlin...

January 27th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

12:22 pm
Updated: 12:30 pm. |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
9:24 am
Updated: 9:27 am. |    

Special meeting Jan. 31 at Galion Health Department

Special meeting Jan. 31 at Galion Health Department
6:09 am
Updated: 3:34 pm. |    

Learn about Young Democrats Club at Feb. 1 meeting

Learn about Young Democrats Club at Feb. 1 meeting
Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring so...

January 29th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

BUCYRUS — Daffodil orders for Crawford County Relay For Life are being taken until Feb. 10. This year bunches of 10 flowers are $10 and pots of flow...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

St. Paul Preschool registration starts Feb. 1

St. Paul Preschool registration starts Feb. 1

GALION — St.Paul United Methodist Preschool registration for the 2017-18 school year begins Feb. 1. There are classes for available for 3-, 4- and 5...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Still time to register dogs without penalty fees

Still time to register dogs without penalty fees

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County dog warden is reminding dog owners that Jan. 31 is the last day to register your dog for $16. Starting Feb. 1 a $16 pe...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Is it cold, flu or something else?

Is it cold, flu or something else?

(StatePoint) While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

OPINION

6:05 am
Updated: 3:34 pm. |    

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library
6:34 am
Updated: 2:15 pm. |    

Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree

Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree
8:41 am |    

Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back

Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march

Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march

For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?

Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?

The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure

Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure

By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Bird and game hunting seasons proposed

Bird and game hunting seasons proposed

The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...

January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |  

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |  

Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…

Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…

Well, well, well…I am happy to say that I have no problem being incorrect, this time. Anyone that reads this little column every week should alr...

January 10th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

6:00 am
Updated: 9:51 am. |    

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings
7:00 pm
Updated: 3:35 pm. |    

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting
12:54 pm
Updated: 12:56 pm. |    

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.
Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building

Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building

GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals

Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals

GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...

January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |  

‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title

‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title

GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Crawford County Partnership names community development director

Crawford County Partnership names community development director

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Comm...

January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |  

Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court

Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court

BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash sto...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Staff reportATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesse...

January 20th, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Galion Inquirer

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles