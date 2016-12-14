NEWS

Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter

Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson

Suspect nabbed in Check Into Cash robberies

Lots of positives for Galion in 2016

Positivity a popular goal for 2017

Briefs: Audubon Christmas Bird Count is Monday

Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Dec. 28

Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Dec. 28

Jennifer M. Needs, 34, Shelby, possession of drug abuse instruments, fined $822, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended; drug paraphernalia, ...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 28

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 28

Galion PoliceDec. 246:03 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated at Harding Way West and Market Street. Aaron J. Patterson was issued citations fo...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 29

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 29

Galion Police Dec. 28 10:30 a.m.-A report of the theft of an iPad from a vehicle in the Carter Drive area was investigated. 12:52 p.m.- Russe...

December 28th, 2016 updated: December 31st, 2016. |  

Let’s discuss it: Happiness

Let’s discuss it: Happiness

Let’s discuss happiness. Many of us are looking forward to the New Year with the hope of more happiness in the upcoming year. What constitutes...

December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |  

Galion grad returns to Crawford County to practice law

Galion grad returns to Crawford County to practice law

GALION — A Galion High school graduate is doing something many college graduates do not do. Sarah Walter decided to come back to Crawford County ...

December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |  

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 27

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 27

Galion PoliceDec. 216:44 a.m.-A Clay Street resident reported a wallet stolen.8:24 a.m.-A domestic issue was reported at the police department.10:15 a...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter

Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson

Eagles blow out Rockets in final game of 2016

Lady Eagles beat Ridgedale by 31

Lady Eagles beat Ridgedale by 31

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles continued their hot streak on Thursday night when they welcomed in Northern-10 Athletic Confer...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |  

Lady Bulldogs struggle against Wynford

Lady Bulldogs struggle against Wynford

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs hosted the Wynford Lady Royals in non-league play on Thursday night. Crestline could never get it going ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Lady Spartans too much for Northmor

Lady Spartans too much for Northmor

GALION — The always tough Marion Pleasant Lady Spartans were at Northmor High School to meet up with the Lady Golden Knights in a non-league con...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Galion swim teams outlast Harding

Galion swim teams outlast Harding

GALION — The swim teams from Marion Harding were in Galion on Wednesday to meet up with the Tigers in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action. Galio...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Northmor wrestlers compete at Medina Invite

Northmor wrestlers compete at Medina Invite

MEDINA — The wrestlers from Northmor High School spent their Tuesday and Wednesday competing in “The Greatest Show In Wrestling” als...

December 29th, 2016 |  

OSU kicker, punter relaxed and ready

OSU kicker, punter relaxed and ready

COLUMBUS – The last time Ohio State’s kickers were on the field, it was a bit of an adventure for both of them.But kicker Tyler Durbin and...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Lots of positives for Galion in 2016

Positivity a popular goal for 2017

Bucyrus man arraigned on new child porn charges

Briefs: Audubon Christmas Bird Count coming up

Audubon Christmas Bird Count BUCYRUS — Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by helping The Crawford Park District as it ...

December 26th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Galion High School Honor Roll

Galion High School2016-2017 First Quarter Honor RollPRINCIPAL’S ROLL – ALL A’SNinth-Grade – Douglas Harvey, Alison Longwell, G...

December 25th, 2016 |  

Galion Middle School Honor Roll

Galion Middle School2016-2017 First Quarter Honor RollSixth-Grade, All A Honor Roll: Kaya Capretta, Adam Geiger, Taylor Henry, Madison McCane, Ella Pa...

December 25th, 2016 |  

Merry Christmas Galion, from far away and long ago

I wrote in a recent column that I was having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit this year. I mentioned hoping that something would kick star...

December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Community Calendar

Dec. 24 CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE — Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ, 1781 Biddle Road, Galion, will have a Christmas Eve Candlel...

December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Crawford County Property Transfers

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in ovember 2016:.Carol B. Leicht to Charles L. Johnston, 246 Orange St., Galion, $89,000Timo...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Guest Column: Rep. Goodman looking ahead to a positive 2017

Let’s discuss it: Happiness

Galion High School Honor Roll

Russ Kent: ‘Tis the most pun-derful time of the year

Christmas is just around the corner, or Sunday, whichever comes first. Hopefully you’ve got your shopping done, your cookies decorated and your m...

December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Merry Christmas Galion, from far away and long ago

I wrote in a recent column that I was having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit this year. I mentioned hoping that something would kick star...

December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Let’s discuss it: Getting older in America

The end of another year is upon us. Which means we all will have aged another year. And before us is a new year, another year of aging. Unfortunate...

December 21st, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |  

Tips for overcoming the “winter blues”

For those of us who are not “winter people,” late November through late March (or mid-April) in Ohio can be a bit rough. Slick roads, shoveling dr...

December 20th, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |  

Weather doesn’t stop Ohio hunters from harvesting deer

Ohio’s hunters braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend and checked 9,228 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2016 two-day d...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Russ Kent: Is an IOU an acceptable gift?

Often, I don’t know what day it is. That’s true. Ask my friends and family. I blame it on my profession. I work in a business that is always...

December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |  

Suspect nabbed in Check Into Cash robberies

Lots of positives for Galion in 2016

Galion grad returns to Crawford County to practice law

Crawford County Property Transfers

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in ovember 2016:.Carol B. Leicht to Charles L. Johnston, 246 Orange St., Galion, $89,000Timo...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Polk Township Trustees will meet Dec. 28

GALION — The Polk Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, at the Polk Township Meeting Hall, 7680 Ohio 309, for the purp...

December 23rd, 2016 updated: December 23rd, 2016. |  

Crawford County title office getting new computer system

Crawford County title office getting new computer system

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Title Department is getting a present for Christmas: a new computer program mandated by the state of Ohio. Accordin...

December 22nd, 2016 updated: December 22nd, 2016. |  

Monday power spikes caused by truck crash

Monday power spikes caused by truck crash

GALION — A series of power spikes and outages Monday afternoon that affected residents and businesses on the west side of Galion and in the uptown a...

December 21st, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |  

Galion Area Briefs: Park District, Recycling Center holiday hours will change

Galion Area Briefs: Park District, Recycling Center holiday hours will change

Park District hours will change for holidays CRESTLINE — The Crawford Park District office and the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be closed De...

December 18th, 2016 updated: December 20th, 2016. |  

Program aims to strengthen women’s roles on modern farms

Program aims to strengthen women’s roles on modern farms

BUCYRUS — A new program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in the modern farm enterprise is starting, courtesy of Ohio State Univers...

December 14th, 2016 |  

