Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday

GALION — Students and staff at Galion Primary and Intermediate schools will welcome community leaders to their first Leader in Me luncheon Tuesday, ...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |

Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree

Are you sick of politics and marches and inaugurations and the media? Well, all of the media except this one, I hope. Even I, a guy who sees a p...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |

Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley

GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Re...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |

Is it cold, flu or something else?

(StatePoint) While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27

Galion PoliceJan. 2612:03 a.m.-Officers conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Charles Street.12:16 a.m.-Joseph S. Zacharzuk was arrested ...

January 27th, 2017 |