GHS hosting College Credit Plus meeting Feb. 1

Warriors too much for Tigers in boys basketball action

Gaming is king at Citadel RPG and Gaming

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Crawford County Property Transfers in December

Heavy rain filled Galion reservoirs

Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away

GALION — This city’s newest establishment should be open for business by the end of February, according to Eric Pittman, general manager of the Sl...

Local artist hopes his music will inspire change

BUCYRUS — Derrick Myers has been making music since he was 6-years-old. “My brothers and I used to get blank tapes that my dad had laying aroun...

Real estate tax bills have been mailed

BUCYRUS — Crawford County first-half (Tax Year 2016) real estate tax bills were mailed Jan. 6. If you have not received your bill, please call th...

Tigers lose overtime thriller to Indians

MOUNT GILEAD — Galion’s boys basketball team hit the road Tuesday to face Mount Gilead. The bright lights inside the gymnasium illuminated the sta...

Light agenda at short-staffed Galion City Council meeting

GALION — It was a short meeting for Galion City Council on Tuesday evening with only five members in attendance and only two pieces of legislation o...

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...

Crestline loses MBC matchup with Danville

Upper Sandusky too much for Crawford

Warriors too much for Tigers in boys basketball action

Crestline earns win No. 3, in overtime

KANSAS — Crestline’s boys basketball team is not in Kansas anymore. The Bulldogs traveled to Lakota High School to meet up with the Raiders of the...

Galion bowling teams split with Indians

GALION — The bowling squads from Galion High School welcomed the Mount Gilead Indians’ bowlers to Victory Lanes on Friday. The Tigers and ...

Cardington girls win OT classic at Northmor

GALION — It took two comebacks, but Cardington was able to outlast Northmor in a Saturday afternoon road Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference basketball gam...

Galion Area Sports Roundup

MOUNT GILEAD — Northmor beat Mount Gilead on Thursday, 62-37 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action.With the win, Northmor is n...

Galion Sports Roundup

MARION — Galion’s girls basketball started a three-game road trip Thursday in Marion. They dropped a 42-36 decision to Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athle...

Colonel Crawford loses showdown with Carey

NORTH ROBINSON — Carey’s girls basketball team was at Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Friday night to meet up with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles in N...

GHS hosting College Credit Plus meeting Feb. 1

Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away

Local artist hopes his music will inspire change

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...

Galion area residents answer call to give blood

GALION — The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors. Several answered the call at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Por...

Even in winter, lots of action at Crawford Park District

WILD WEDNESDAYS WEDNESDAY — Jan. 18 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration. Progra...

Galion sending six students to county spelling bee

GALION — Galion Intermediate and Middle School students competed in a district-wide spelling to determine who would represent Galion City Schools in...

Prison time for postal drug drop; June stabbing incident

BUCYRUS — A 22-year-old Galion man arrested at the Galion Post office on Oct. 27 when he went to pick up a package containing 200 Oxycodone tablets ...

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…

Russ Kent: Broad strokes don’t work on social media

Russ Kent: Weather, football and the future

It’s Jan. 4, 2017. I’m not certain what this means, but on Jan. 2, at 5 p.m., I took my dog Beatrix outside for a few minutes. I was wearing short...

Russ Kent: Real news isn’t so real anymore

There is a lot of talk in the media these days about “fake news.” Too much of it is available via the Internet. Too many people believe it. ...

Guest Column: Rep. Goodman looking ahead to a positive 2017

It’s hard to believe that the New Year is already upon us. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve you and the rest of the citizen...

Let’s discuss it: Happiness

Let’s discuss happiness. Many of us are looking forward to the New Year with the hope of more happiness in the upcoming year. What constitutes...

Galion High School Honor Roll

Galion High School2016-2017 First Quarter Honor RollPRINCIPAL’S ROLL – ALL A’SNinth-Grade – Douglas Harvey, Alison Longwell, G...

Russ Kent: ‘Tis the most pun-derful time of the year

Christmas is just around the corner, or Sunday, whichever comes first. Hopefully you’ve got your shopping done, your cookies decorated and your m...

Gaming is king at Citadel RPG and Gaming

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Crawford County Property Transfers in December

Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away

GALION — This city’s newest establishment should be open for business by the end of February, according to Eric Pittman, general manager of the Sl...

Light agenda at short-staffed Galion City Council meeting

GALION — It was a short meeting for Galion City Council on Tuesday evening with only five members in attendance and only two pieces of legislation o...

Scam involving Galion utility bills reported

GALION — A phone scam has been reported to the Galion Police Department that involves city utility bills Some Galion utility customers have repor...

Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing

GALION — Geyer’s Market in Galion is not closing. For weeks, the rumor mill has been operating in and around the city, and on social media. Ema...

Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610

BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Craw...

Red Cross blood drives set in Galion, Bucyrus, Chatfield

GALION — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation...

