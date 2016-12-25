Warriors too much for Tigers in boys basketball action
NEWS
Galion Sleep Inn opening just a few weeks away
GALION — This city’s newest establishment should be open for business by the end of February, according to Eric Pittman, general manager of the Sl...
Local artist hopes his music will inspire change
BUCYRUS — Derrick Myers has been making music since he was 6-years-old. “My brothers and I used to get blank tapes that my dad had laying aroun...
Real estate tax bills have been mailed
BUCYRUS — Crawford County first-half (Tax Year 2016) real estate tax bills were mailed Jan. 6. If you have not received your bill, please call th...
Tigers lose overtime thriller to Indians
MOUNT GILEAD — Galion’s boys basketball team hit the road Tuesday to face Mount Gilead. The bright lights inside the gymnasium illuminated the sta...
Light agenda at short-staffed Galion City Council meeting
GALION — It was a short meeting for Galion City Council on Tuesday evening with only five members in attendance and only two pieces of legislation o...
Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat
As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...
SPORTS
Crestline earns win No. 3, in overtime
KANSAS — Crestline’s boys basketball team is not in Kansas anymore. The Bulldogs traveled to Lakota High School to meet up with the Raiders of the...
Galion bowling teams split with Indians
GALION — The bowling squads from Galion High School welcomed the Mount Gilead Indians’ bowlers to Victory Lanes on Friday. The Tigers and ...
Cardington girls win OT classic at Northmor
GALION — It took two comebacks, but Cardington was able to outlast Northmor in a Saturday afternoon road Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference basketball gam...
Galion Area Sports Roundup
MOUNT GILEAD — Northmor beat Mount Gilead on Thursday, 62-37 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action.With the win, Northmor is n...
Galion Sports Roundup
MARION — Galion’s girls basketball started a three-game road trip Thursday in Marion. They dropped a 42-36 decision to Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athle...
Colonel Crawford loses showdown with Carey
NORTH ROBINSON — Carey’s girls basketball team was at Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Friday night to meet up with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles in N...
LIFE
Galion area residents answer call to give blood
GALION — The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors. Several answered the call at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Por...
Even in winter, lots of action at Crawford Park District
WILD WEDNESDAYS WEDNESDAY — Jan. 18 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration. Progra...
Galion sending six students to county spelling bee
GALION — Galion Intermediate and Middle School students competed in a district-wide spelling to determine who would represent Galion City Schools in...
Prison time for postal drug drop; June stabbing incident
BUCYRUS — A 22-year-old Galion man arrested at the Galion Post office on Oct. 27 when he went to pick up a package containing 200 Oxycodone tablets ...
OPINION
Russ Kent: Weather, football and the future
It’s Jan. 4, 2017. I’m not certain what this means, but on Jan. 2, at 5 p.m., I took my dog Beatrix outside for a few minutes. I was wearing short...
Russ Kent: Real news isn’t so real anymore
There is a lot of talk in the media these days about “fake news.” Too much of it is available via the Internet. Too many people believe it. ...
Guest Column: Rep. Goodman looking ahead to a positive 2017
It’s hard to believe that the New Year is already upon us. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve you and the rest of the citizen...
Let’s discuss it: Happiness
Let’s discuss happiness. Many of us are looking forward to the New Year with the hope of more happiness in the upcoming year. What constitutes...
Galion High School Honor Roll
Galion High School2016-2017 First Quarter Honor RollPRINCIPAL’S ROLL – ALL A’SNinth-Grade – Douglas Harvey, Alison Longwell, G...
Russ Kent: ‘Tis the most pun-derful time of the year
Christmas is just around the corner, or Sunday, whichever comes first. Hopefully you’ve got your shopping done, your cookies decorated and your m...
BUSINESS
Scam involving Galion utility bills reported
GALION — A phone scam has been reported to the Galion Police Department that involves city utility bills Some Galion utility customers have repor...
Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing
GALION — Geyer’s Market in Galion is not closing. For weeks, the rumor mill has been operating in and around the city, and on social media. Ema...
Crossroads giving back; United Way receives $12,610
BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Craw...
Red Cross blood drives set in Galion, Bucyrus, Chatfield
GALION — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation...
