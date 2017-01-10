Galion boys win MOAC swim title; girls finish second
Lady Eagles swim to NCOS title; boys second
Special meeting Jan. 31 at Galion Health Department
Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?
Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree
Latest Updates
- Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library - 6:05 am updated: 3:34 pm.
- Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings - 6:00 am updated: 9:51 am.
- Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting - 7:00 pm updated: 3:35 pm.
- St. Paul Preschool registration starts Feb. 1 - 3:04 pm updated: 3:36 pm.
- Still time to register dogs without penalty fees - 2:56 pm updated: 3:37 pm.
- Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday - 2:41 pm updated: 2:41 pm.
- Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree - 6:34 am updated: 2:15 pm.
- Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley - 5:30 am updated: 1:47 pm.
- Is it cold, flu or something else? - 2:24 pm updated: 2:26 pm.
- Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO. - 12:54 pm updated: 12:56 pm.
- Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27 - 10:02 am
- Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building - 6:50 am updated: 6:50 am.
- Galion man going to prison on drug, theft charges - 5:45 pm updated: 5:46 pm.
- Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals - 5:44 pm updated: 5:45 pm.
- Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 26 - 12:23 pm
- Mary Curran turns 101, and still full of life - 10:47 am updated: 11:18 am.
- Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back - 8:41 am
- Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Jan. 25 - 8:32 am updated: 8:32 am.
- Galion City Schools preschool registration starts Feb. 1 - 8:24 am updated: 8:25 am.
- Galion senior’s project will help children in Zambia - 12:01 am updated: 4:14 pm.
- Lady Tigers pick up another win, 34-32 - 9:04 pm updated: 9:19 pm.
NEWS
Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday
GALION — Students and staff at Galion Primary and Intermediate schools will welcome community leaders to their first Leader in Me luncheon Tuesday, ...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree
Are you sick of politics and marches and inaugurations and the media? Well, all of the media except this one, I hope. Even I, a guy who sees a p...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley
GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Re...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Is it cold, flu or something else?
(StatePoint) While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of ...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.
GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27
Galion PoliceJan. 2612:03 a.m.-Officers conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Charles Street.12:16 a.m.-Joseph S. Zacharzuk was arrested ...
SPORTS
Galion area sports briefs
Church Dartball ResultsGames won Jan. 23: Calvary UCC – 2; Windfall UCC – 2; Galion Trinity Lutheran – 2; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran...
Galion area sports schedule
GALION TIGERS BOYS BASKETBALL Sat. Jan. 28 @ Buckeye Central Thu. Feb. 2 @ River Valley * Sat. Feb. 4 @ Jonathan Alder * GIRLS BASKETBA...
Galion roundup: Tiger ladies get another win
HOWARD — Galion’s girls basketball team gave coach Nick Vukovich a birthday present Tuesday when the knocked off East Knox in a road game, 34-32, ...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Area roundup: Northmor wrestlers alive in state team tournament
GALION — Northmor High School hosted the Division III, Sub-Region 18-B portion of the state team wrestling tournament on Wednesday evening. The Gold...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Tigers lose at home to Buckeye Valley
GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Re...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Crestline drops second meeting with Lucas
LUCAS — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lucas to meet up with the Lady Cubs for the second time this season. Lucas defeated the Crestlin...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library
CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring so...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting
BUCYRUS — Daffodil orders for Crawford County Relay For Life are being taken until Feb. 10. This year bunches of 10 flowers are $10 and pots of flow...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
St. Paul Preschool registration starts Feb. 1
GALION — St.Paul United Methodist Preschool registration for the 2017-18 school year begins Feb. 1. There are classes for available for 3-, 4- and 5...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Still time to register dogs without penalty fees
BUCYRUS — The Crawford County dog warden is reminding dog owners that Jan. 31 is the last day to register your dog for $16. Starting Feb. 1 a $16 pe...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Is it cold, flu or something else?
(StatePoint) While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of ...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.
GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
OPINION
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march
For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?
The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure
By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Bird and game hunting seasons proposed
The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat
As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Clinger’s Corner: Oh, how the mighty have fallen…
Well, well, well…I am happy to say that I have no problem being incorrect, this time. Anyone that reads this little column every week should alr...
BUSINESS
Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building
GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals
GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...
January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title
GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Crawford County Partnership names community development director
CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Comm...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court
BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash sto...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions
Staff reportATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesse...