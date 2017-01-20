Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10
Locals join March for Life in DC
Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots
Northmor holds on to beat Grandview Heights
Galion bowlers stay hot, beat Pleasant
Donate food in lieu of fines at Galion Public Library
GALION — Have you, like many folks, accumulated overdue fines on your Galion Public Library card? Well, never fear, Galion Public Library will once ...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Pavers still available for Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame
GALION — March 15 is the final day to order pavers for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being t...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 30th, 2017. |
Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park
Editor's note: Michael McCray emailed Russ Kent at 3:38 p.m. Monday and idenfied his tree as the one in Heise Park near the Graders/Babe Ruth ball fie...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party
GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. J...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017. |
Community Calendar
Jan. 29 RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot. Jan. 31. GALION HEALTH DEPARTMENT...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017. |
Galion Schools begin preschool registration on Feb. 1
GALION — The Galion City School District is excited to announce that preschool registration for the 2017-2018 school year begins Wednesday, Febr...
Lady Eagles win on the road
MORRAL — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles were on the road to face-off with conference foe, the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. Crawford won 50-36.The L...
Galion sports roundup
NEW WASHINGTON — For the second time this season, Galion has knocked off a member of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. On Saturday, the Tigers be...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Northmor holds on to beat Grandview Heights
GALION — Northmor welcomed Grandview Heights, one of the top Division III teams in the state, to their home Tuesday, and held on for a 52-49 victory...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Swimming roundup: Galion, Crawford win league championships
MARION — Galion’s boys swim team won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship Saturday at the W. Keith Davis Natatorium in the Marion YMCA. T...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Galion area sports roundup
BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s boys basketball squad traveled to Wynford on Saturday for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference battle with the Royals. T...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Galion bowlers stay hot, beat Pleasant
MARION — The Galion bowling squads traveled to Blue Fusion on Monday to meet Pleasant in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action. The Tigers con...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
CDC reports cognitive decline for ohio adults
MANSFIELD — New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in nine survey respondents age 45 and older in ...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back
I’m a proud Galionite.I’m not afraid to say it. I never have been.I first moved here when I was just a couple years old. My first home was...
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march
For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?
The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure
By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Bird and game hunting seasons proposed
The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat
As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building
GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals
GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...
January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title
GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Crawford County Partnership names community development director
CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Comm...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court
BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash sto...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions
Staff reportATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesse...