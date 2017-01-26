Avita Ontario Hospital opens for business
Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department
OSU’s Urban Meyer: Recruits ‘exceptional’
Crestline police seek info on purse-snatcher
Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Feb. 2
NEWS
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 1
Galion PoliceJan. 313:23 a.m.-Jeffrey A. Oxer was arrested at the police department on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear. He was issued ...
Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10
GALION — Galion City Schools’ preschool program is inviting families of current preschool students to a Preschool Pancakes for Parents event Frida...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Locals join March for Life in DC
GALION — Since 1974, the year after the court case Roe versus Wade made abortion legal in the United States, the March for Life has been held in Was...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Don’t drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday
GALION — Football fans across the country will celebrate America’s most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5....
Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 31
Galion PoliceJan. 305:54 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.9:48 a.m.-A report of possible w...
SPORTS
Turnovers plague Tigers in loss to River Valley
CALEDONIA —River Valley beat Galion 85-54 Thursday in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division battle.The Tigers won the opening tip-off but ...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
OSU’s Urban Meyer: Recruits ‘exceptional’
COLUMBUS — Urban Meyer went beyond the usual national signing day optimism on Wednesday when he described the 21 recruits joining Ohio State’s foo...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
State duals tournament ends for Northmor
OAK HARBOR — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling program is a tough draw for any team. Northmor proved this Jan. 25, breezing its way through t...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Harding puts an end to Galion’s hot bowling streak
MARION — For the second day in a row, the Galion Tigers bowling squads were at Blue Fusion in Marion to compete in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conferenc...
LIFE
Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department
GALION — The Galion Fire and EMS Department received $151,096 in FEMA grant funds last fall, with a $7,554 local match. Approximately a third of ...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Crestline police seek info on purse-snatcher
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Police Department is seeking information about a purse-snatching Wednesday afternoon at Rite Aid, 145 W. Main St. Accord...
Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots
This is one of my favorite weekends of the year. I get to stay at home, eat some home-cooked treats and watch sports on TV. It’s the finale of...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
CDC reports cognitive decline for ohio adults
MANSFIELD — New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in nine survey respondents age 45 and older in ...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
OPINION
Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library
CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring so...
January 29th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back
I’m a proud Galionite.I’m not afraid to say it. I never have been.I first moved here when I was just a couple years old. My first home was...
Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march
For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?
The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure
By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Bird and game hunting seasons proposed
The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 17th, 2017. |
BUSINESS
Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.
GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building
GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals
GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...
January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title
GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Crawford County Partnership names community development director
CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Comm...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court
BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash sto...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |