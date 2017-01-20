NEWS

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 1

Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10

Locals join March for Life in DC

Don’t drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 31

CDC reports cognitive decline for ohio adults

Donate food in lieu of fines at Galion Public Library

GALION — Have you, like many folks, accumulated overdue fines on your Galion Public Library card? Well, never fear, Galion Public Library will once ...

Pavers still available for Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame

GALION — March 15 is the final day to order pavers for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being t...

Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park

Editor's note: Michael McCray emailed Russ Kent at 3:38 p.m. Monday and idenfied his tree as the one in Heise Park near the Graders/Babe Ruth ball fie...

K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. J...

Community Calendar

Jan. 29 RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot. Jan. 31. GALION HEALTH DEPARTMENT...

Galion Schools begin preschool registration on Feb. 1

GALION — The Galion City School District is excited to announce that preschool registration for the 2017-2018 school year begins Wednesday, Febr...

SPORTS

Harding puts an end to Galion’s hot bowling streak

Lady Bulldogs routed by Lady Spartans

Crestline can’t stop the Comets

Lady Eagles win on the road

MORRAL — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles were on the road to face-off with conference foe, the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. Crawford won 50-36.The L...

Galion sports roundup

NEW WASHINGTON — For the second time this season, Galion has knocked off a member of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. On Saturday, the Tigers be...

Northmor holds on to beat Grandview Heights

GALION — Northmor welcomed Grandview Heights, one of the top Division III teams in the state, to their home Tuesday, and held on for a 52-49 victory...

Swimming roundup: Galion, Crawford win league championships

MARION — Galion’s boys swim team won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship Saturday at the W. Keith Davis Natatorium in the Marion YMCA. T...

Galion area sports roundup

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s boys basketball squad traveled to Wynford on Saturday for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference battle with the Royals. T...

Galion bowlers stay hot, beat Pleasant

MARION — The Galion bowling squads traveled to Blue Fusion on Monday to meet Pleasant in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action. The Tigers con...

LIFE

Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10

Locals join March for Life in DC

Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots

CDC reports cognitive decline for ohio adults

MANSFIELD — New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in nine survey respondents age 45 and older in ...

Donate food in lieu of fines at Galion Public Library

GALION — Have you, like many folks, accumulated overdue fines on your Galion Public Library card? Well, never fear, Galion Public Library will once ...

Pavers still available for Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame

GALION — March 15 is the final day to order pavers for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being t...

Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park

Editor's note: Michael McCray emailed Russ Kent at 3:38 p.m. Monday and idenfied his tree as the one in Heise Park near the Graders/Babe Ruth ball fie...

K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. J...

Community Calendar

Jan. 29 RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot. Jan. 31. GALION HEALTH DEPARTMENT...

OPINION

Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots

Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back

I’m a proud Galionite.I’m not afraid to say it. I never have been.I first moved here when I was just a couple years old. My first home was...

Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march

For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...

Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?

The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...

Russ Kent: I’m not applauding circus’ closure

By now, you’ve heard that Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down in May, after 146 years of shows and touring. Millions of peo...

Bird and game hunting seasons proposed

The 2017-2018 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...

Russ Kent: Just say thank you, and return to your seat

As I age, the list of things I have no desire to do gets longer. I won’t go to Cedar Point. I won’t eat raisins. I won’t drink dark bee...

BUSINESS

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building

GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...

Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals

GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...

‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title

GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...

Crawford County Partnership names community development director

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Comm...

Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court

BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash sto...

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Loans available to offset last year’s drought conditions

Staff reportATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesse...

