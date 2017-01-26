NEWS

Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season

Paula Durbin: City council needs to monitor Freese money

Learn about special needs pets at Galion library program

Current leaders meet future leaders at Galion schools’ Leader in Me luncheon

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 3

Galion’s bike path plans get go-ahead

Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department

GALION — The Galion Fire and EMS Department received $151,096 in FEMA grant funds last fall, with a $7,554 local match. Approximately a third of ...

Ohio failing in efforts to reduce tobacco use

COLUMBUS — The American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report found that in 2016 Ohio failed to do enough to implement proven-e...

Feb. 6 workshop will outline ways to make money from wooded areas

BUCYRUS — A workshop on Feb. 6 in Bucyrus will show participants how money can grow on your trees. And also under and around them. Called “Wood...

Crestline police seek info on purse-snatcher

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Police Department is seeking information about a purse-snatching Wednesday afternoon at Rite Aid, 145 W. Main St. Accord...

Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 2

Galion PoliceFeb. 11:34 a.m.-A report of loud music in the 400 block of Third Avenue was investigated.2:57 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in th...

Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Feb. 2

Jaden M. Claypool, 22, Mansfield, possession of controlled substance, fined $378 with $150 suspended. Brand M. Villars, 38, Bucyrus, disorderly con...

Three Tigers win titles at Calvert Gene Kimmet Invite

Crawford swimmers squeeze in a final tune-up

Eagles beat Seneca East, Bucyrus in boys basketball action

Northmor picks up road win at Elgin

Northmor picks up road win at Elgin

MARION — Northmor beat Elgin on Saturday in a low-scoring Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division game, 47-30.The Knights improve to 13-5 ove...

Spartans get offensive in win over Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs dropped an 84-59 decision to Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans on Saturday night.The Bulldogs are 4-13.Bot...

Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season

The countdown is on for the driving and riding programs to begin at The Mid-Ohio School. The 2017 schedule is available online now at drivemidohio.com...

Paula Durbin: City council needs to monitor Freese money

The Egbert M. Freese Foundation was founded by his son, Horace Freese, in memory of his father. The will of Horace Freese states that the monies are t...

Lady Knights upended by Freddies

GALION — It was a rough night for the Northmor on Friday as the Knights welcomed the Fredericktown Lady Freddies to their home gym. Northmor los...

Lady Tigers still looking for a league win

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers basketball team hosted the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Friday night in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division p...

Paula Durbin: City council needs to monitor Freese money

Learn about special needs pets at Galion library program

Galion woman will do prison time for burglary

Avita Ontario Hospital opens for business

Avita Ontario Hospital opens for business

ONTARIO — For the first time in decades, Richland County has a new hospital. On Thursday, Crawford County-based Avita Health Systems had an open ...

Ohio failing in efforts to reduce tobacco use

COLUMBUS — The American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report found that in 2016 Ohio failed to do enough to implement proven-e...

Grant funds weight room upgrades at Galion Fire Department

GALION — The Galion Fire and EMS Department received $151,096 in FEMA grant funds last fall, with a $7,554 local match. Approximately a third of ...

Crestline police seek info on purse-snatcher

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Police Department is seeking information about a purse-snatching Wednesday afternoon at Rite Aid, 145 W. Main St. Accord...

Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10

GALION — Galion City Schools’ preschool program is inviting families of current preschool students to a Preschool Pancakes for Parents event Frida...

Locals join March for Life in DC

GALION — Since 1974, the year after the court case Roe versus Wade made abortion legal in the United States, the March for Life has been held in Was...

Paula Durbin: City council needs to monitor Freese money

Assistance for storm damage available

Ohio failing in efforts to reduce tobacco use

Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots

Russ Kent: Football, a tree, and social media idiots

This is one of my favorite weekends of the year. I get to stay at home, eat some home-cooked treats and watch sports on TV. It’s the finale of...

Update: Michael McCray ID’s ugly tree in Heise Park

Editor's note: Michael McCray emailed Russ Kent at 3:38 p.m. Monday and idenfied his tree as the one in Heise Park near the Graders/Babe Ruth ball fie...

Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring so...

Russ Kent: Galion students good at giving back

I’m a proud Galionite.I’m not afraid to say it. I never have been.I first moved here when I was just a couple years old. My first home was...

Kim Gasuras: Why I joined the women’s march

For years, I was never interested in politics. As a reporter in Crawford County for 14 years, I have had the opportunity to interview local candidates...

Russ Kent: Is the temper tantrum over?

The “Crying Game” was a pretty good 1992 movie starring Forest Whitaker. If they make a movie about the 2016 presidential election and the run ...

Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season

Current leaders meet future leaders at Galion schools’ Leader in Me luncheon

Avita Ontario Hospital opens for business

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings

Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedules ‘17 meetings

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2017. Nathan Brause is the chairperson; Zach St...

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

BUCYRUS — Daffodil orders for Crawford County Relay For Life are being taken until Feb. 10. This year bunches of 10 flowers are $10 and pots of flow...

Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Boar...

Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building

GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309...

Sheriff seeking info on Southview Baptist vandals

GALION — Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, was hit by vandals late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Someone dr...

‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title

GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacemen...

