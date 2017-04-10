Program at Magee Marsh, near Oak Harbor, for beginning birders

Beginning birding tours available

OAK HARBOR — The Ohio Ornithological Society is accepting signups for guided beginner bird tours during the International Migratory Bird Day weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The OOS, in cooperation with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, will be conducting guided bird walks May 13 and 14 at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area. These outings are targeted at novice or new birding enthusiasts and help people who are new to birding get better acquainted with the beauty of birds.

The walks on May 13 will be at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and the walks on May 14 will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Walks are limited to 15 participants each and will be filled on first-come, first-served basis. To sign up, applicants should send an email to [email protected] All emails should contain the applicant’s name, phone number, date and requested time-slot. A return email will confirm the meeting place, date and time. Please meet at the OOS tent at your scheduled time to begin the walk.

In 2011, there were an estimated 3.2 million wildlife watchers in Ohio. Approximately 48,000 out-of-state birders visited Ohio in 2011, with Lake Erie being the most popular destination. These groups spent more than $843 million in Ohio alone on supplies, lodging, gasoline, travel expenses and food. A typical May can see 80,000 visitors from across the country come to Magee Marsh Wildlife Area to witness the spectacle of the spring migration. Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is listed as one of the top 10 bird watching spots in the country.