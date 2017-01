GALION — March 15 is the final day to order pavers for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being taken for 8 x 8 x 4 pavers, which will be a granite paver instead of a standard brick paver due to our supplier unable to get a standard brick paver that size. For more information visit our web site at www.ccvhof or contact Chuck Christman at 419-562-4740 or Don Scheerer at 419-562-9789.