River Valley blanks Lady Tigers

CALEDONIA — The River Valley Lady Vikings hosted the Galion Lady Tigers on their home diamond on Tuesday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play.

The game was played to make up for the postponed game earlier in the seaon. Galion would manage just four hits on the day and would be shutout by River Valley, 4-0.

Galion would commit four errors in the field while River Valley scored their four runs on six hits and were spotless in the playing field.

Madelyn Thomas went the entire six innings for the Lady Tigers and picked up the loss. Thomas allowed six hits, four runs and struck out seven Lady Vikings’ batters on the day.

The Tigers look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host the squad from Jonathan Alder. On Thursday, Galion plays Mansfield Christian at home in non-league play and will then finish the week on the road at North Union on Friday.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

