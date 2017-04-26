Vikings edge Tigers on the tennis courts

GALION — On Tuesday, the Galion Tigers tennis team hosted fellow Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference member, the River Valley Vikings at Heise Park. The Tigers would lose just their fourth match on the season to the Vikings by a final score of 3-2.

Tyler Harris picked up one of the two Galion points at third singles, defeating his River Valley opponent; 6-0, 6-3. The second doubles team of Max Papenhausen and Bryce Barnhart continued to play well and earned the Tigers’ second point on the day, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Lucas Conner dropped his matchup at first singles; 2-6, 0-6 and Landon Rose was defeated at second singles; 3-6, 0-6.

In a matchup that took two separate tie-breakers, the first doubles team of Nic Oehler and Matt Sparks were handed a defeat; 6-7 (3-7 TB), 6-7 (2-7 TB).

Galion is now 8-4 overall on the season and will continue play on Wednesday at Madison in non-league play. On Thursday, the Tigers travel to Buckeye Valley to meet up with the Barons in the final tune-up before the MOAC tournament, set to be held on Saturday April 29 at River Valley High School and Grant Middle School in Marion.

