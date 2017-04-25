Lady Tigers upended by Lady Colts

GALION — The Clear Fork Lady Colts put Galion in a whole they couldn’t climb out of Monday in non-league softball action at Heise Park’s Klehm Field.

The Colts started the contest with two unanswered runs in both the first and second innings Galion would rally back in the home half of the fourth with three runs but Clear Fork would tack on two in the top of the fifth to secure the win.

The Colts stole seven bases during the game to go along with 13 base hits.

The Tigers drop to 11-5 overall on the year and remain at 5-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

Clear Fork is 15-1.

Madelyn Thomas threw five innings for Galion and struck out six Colts’ batter. Dani Schieber pitched the remaining two innings and had one strike out.

Kate Schieber finished with two hits for Galion and Nevaeh Clark belted in three runs.

Galion will travel to Caledonia for a makeup game with the River Valley Lady Vikings on Tuesday April 25. The busy week will continue on Wednesday when they host Jonathan Alder. On Thursday, the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames will head to Galion for a non-league matchup and the Lady Tigers take to the road to play North Union on Friday April 28.

Galion’s defense is on the move as Clear Fork tries to generate some offense during Monday’s game at Heise Park. (Photo by Deborah E. Mayton) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Clear-Fork-66.jpg Galion’s defense is on the move as Clear Fork tries to generate some offense during Monday’s game at Heise Park. (Photo by Deborah E. Mayton)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

