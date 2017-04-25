Galion edged by Clear Fork in the seventh

GALION — On Monday, the Clear Fork Colts came to Galion to play against the Tigers in a non-league contest.

The Tigers, fresh off of their doubleheader sweep of the Cardington Pirates, would drop the game, 7-5. Galion’s record now sits at 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the tough Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

Mac Spears would take the loss on the mound for Galion. Spears pitched a complete game while allowing six hits, seven runs (two earned), walking three and striking out two. At the plate, Spears would not collect a hit but recorded a run batted in.

Garrett Kuns had two hits for the Tigers on the day, a single and a double, while driving in a run and stealing a base. Ryan Talbott and Mitch Dyer both had doubles and scored a run and Dyer collected two RBI. Aaron Barnhart and Devin Baughn would notch singles on the day and Chase Castline had a single, a run and an RBI. Joey Jessie and Ryan Utz would also score runs for Galion in the loss.

Galion collected their five runs on seven hits, committed four errors and left seven runners stranded on the base path. Clear Fork had seven runs on six hits, four errors and left four runners on base.

A pair of MOAC Red games await the Tigers to round out the week.

On Wednesday, Galion will play host to the Jonathan Alder Pioneers and then travel to Richwood for a meeting with the North Union Wildcats.

Clear Fork starting pitcher (No. 12) delivers a pitch against the Tigers’ Chase Castline at Heise Park in Galion on Monday night. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_bellville-042417j-CF-at-GHS-bb_0044.jpg Clear Fork starting pitcher (No. 12) delivers a pitch against the Tigers’ Chase Castline at Heise Park in Galion on Monday night. Photo by Don Tudor.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

