Scots handle Knights in MOAC action

Highland finishes strong at Northmor

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights baseball team hosted the Highland Fighting Scots on Monday April 24 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division action.

Northmor continued to struggle within the conference, dropping the contest 5-1. The Knights now stand at 7-10 overall and 3-8 in the league.

Kyle Kegley picked up the loss on Monday, throwing six innings, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs while walking a batter and striking out five. Sam Eichorn worked the final inning, allowed a hit and struck out the side.

Nate Hall delivered the only extra-base hit for the Knights when he belted a double. Wyatt Reeder had a single on the day and scored the only Northmor run. Other singles were belted by Conor and Conan Becker and Alijah Keen.

The Knights scored their lone run on five hits and committed two errors, stranding two on base. Highland finished the game with five runs on 12 hits and one error and leaving nine runners on base.

Northmor will travel to Mount Gilead to take on the Indians in MOAC Blue action on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, they will host Lucas and Cardington, respectively.

Lady Scots run away with a victory

GALION — Like the baseball team, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights would have their troubles with league foe, the visiting Highland Lady Scots.

The high-powered offensive game came out in favor of the Scots by a final tally of 19-7.

With the loss, Northmor drops to 9-7 on the season and 5-6 within the MOAC Blue.

Highland finished the game with their 19 runs on 19 hits while committing four errors and leaving eigth runners on the base path. The Knights had seven runs on 11 hits, four errors and stranded nine.

Head Coach Russ Montgomery got multiple hit games from Cristianna Boggs, Lindsey Wiseman and Lydia Farley. Boggs delivered a pair of singles and scored a run. Wiseman had a single, a triple and a run scored. Farley connected for three singles, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Lily Tate had just one hit on the night but it was a two-run homerun. Andrea Weis had a single, scored a run and drove in a run. Alee Ivy finished with a single and Michaela Zeger finished up the offense with a single and a run scored.

Shelbey Lilly was the losing pitcher on the day. Lilly went 4.1 innings, allowed 19 hits and 19 runs (13 earned) while walking five, striking out two and allowing a homerun. Ivy worked the remaining 0.2 innings of the game.

The busy week continues for the Lady Knights as they travel to Mount Gilead on Wednesday, host Lucas on Thursday and host Cardington on Friday.

