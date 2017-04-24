Bulldogs split in softball; baseball team wins 6-3

KIDRON — Crestline beat Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Kidron Central Christian on Saturday 14-1, in five innings.

Sarah Toy got the start and went three innings, allowed the lone run while walking three and fanning four. Toy delivered two singles at the plate, scored twice and stole three bases. Lydia Tadda pitched the remaining two innings, allowed just one hit and walked a batter. Tadda had two singles, a double, knocked in two runs and swiped four bases.

Michaela Jeffrey had two singles for Crestline to go with two RBI, a run scored a stolen base. Desiree Naveja had a single and a double, two runs and a stolen base. Weisman also knocked a single and a double and recorded an RBI. Courtney Swanger, Madison Huber, Baker and Laurn Tadda also had singles for the game.

Crestline will host the Loudonville Lady Redbirds on Wednesday April 26 and then travel to Loudonville on Thursday.

Lady Cubs get revenge on ‘Dogs

LUCAS — On Thursday, Lucas beat Crestline in an MBD game 10-4. It was the first league loss for Crestline.

Sarah Toy was the losing pitcher for Crestline, going all six innings, allowing 12 hits, 10 runs (seven earned), walking two and striking out one Lucas hitter. Toy had just one hit, a single, at the plate.

Lydia Tadda had a three-single day for Crestline and scored a run. Madison Huber delivered two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in the loss. Samantha Wilhite also had a multi-hit game with two singles and a run scored.

Dennesa Baker, Desiree Naveja and Sydney Weisman all had singles for the contest and Weisman drove in a run.

Crestline baseball holds off holds off Kidron CC

KIDRON — Crestline beat Kidron Central Christian on Saturday, 6-3, to improves to 8-7 overall and 5-1 in the MBC.

Kaden Ronk pitched the complete game, striking out six and walking two. Ronk also delivered a single and a double at the plate. JR Wolfe had a multi-hit game with two singles and a double while teammates JC Clark and Chandler Gaskill came through with two singles apiece.

The Bulldogs will have a few days off and then host the Mansfield Christian Flames in league play on Wednesday April 26. On Thursday, Crestline continues league action on the road at Loudonville.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048