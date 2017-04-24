Northmor baseball, softball teams struggle on weekend

Northmor splits doubleheader at Hillsdale Slugfest

JEROMESVILLE — On Saturday, the Knights traveled to Hillsdale for the annual Hillsdale Slugfest. This tournament is a four-team, wooden bat tourney.

In the first game of the day, Northmor faced off against Waterford and lost 7-6.

The Golden Knights scored their six runs on nine hits, committed two errors and left six on base.

Wyatt Reeder and Jordan Wiseman had multi-hit games. Reeder had a pair of singles, scored a run and knocked a run in. Wiseman also belted two singles and had an RBI.

Austin Wheeler and Alijah Keen delivered doubles in the contest and Evans, Conor Becker and Hunter Mariotti reached base with singles. Evans would score two runs on the day and Becker drove in two runs. Conan Becker and Tyler Kegley would also score runs for the Knights.

Northmor beat Mansfield Christian in Game 2, 10-4.

The Knights plated 10 runs on 12 hits, committed three errors and stranded five runners on base.

Evans was the winning pitcher against the Flames, hurling five innings, allowing three hits, four runs (one earned) while walking four and striking out five. Reeder closed out the game with two innings on the mound, giving up just two hits and striking out four. Evans had a single and a double at the plate to help his cause and Reeder had a single, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Conor Becker delivered a homerun in the game to go with a single, scored twice and had two RBI. Keen and Conan Becker had a pair of singles each with Keen scoring twice and Becker one while driving in one. Sam Eichorn, Kade Sayre and Wheeler had singles.

Northmor will host Highland in MOAC Blue play on Monday April 24 and then travel to Mount Gilead for another league contest on Wednesday April 26.

Freddies shut down nights in MOAC basebal

FREDERICKTOWN — On Friday, the Knights dropped a 5-0 decision to Fredericktown.

Northmor had singles from Mostyn Evans and Alijah Keen and that was the extent of the offense on the evening.

Hayes Bentley was the losing pitcher on the night, going four innings, allowing seven hits, five runs (three earned), while walking one and striking out two hitters. Sam Eichorn came on for one inning of relief work, allowed a hit and struck out one while walking one. Evans hurled the final inning and allowed two hits and recorded a strike out.

Lady Freddies silence Northmor bats

FREDERICKTOWN — Northmor’s girls softball team managed just four hits in their 8-1 loss against Fredericktown in MOAC Blue action last Friday.

Cristianna Boggs had two of them, a single and a double. Andrea Weis also belted a double and scored on a Lily Tate single.

Shelbey Lilly took the loss, going the entire game, allowing nine hits, eight runs (seven earned), walking four and stirking out three.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-9.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048