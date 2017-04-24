Tigers sweep baseball doubleheader with Cardington

GALION — This spring has provided some beautiful weather for baseball, but Saturday’s conditions were just the opposite as Galion welcomed the Cardington Pirates to town for a traditional doubleheader. It was windy, it was cold and it was overcast. Still Galion won both games, 5-3 in the opener and 8-4 in the night cap.

In game one, Galion won a back and forth affair

Will Donahue got the start on the mound for head coach Phil Jackson’s Tigers. Donahue would have no issues in the top of the first, allowing just one hit to Devin Pearl, who was left stranded on the bases. Cardington would not score a run until the top part of the third when they put together three consecutive singles before getting on the board with a sacrifice fly. A fielder’s choice groundout plated the second run, putting Galion down by a score of 2-1.

The Tigers answered back in the home half of the third, scoring two runs to lead 3-2. Donahue would have a few miscues in the top of the fourth, hitting a batter and walking a batter, but the defense would tighten up and not allow a run. Galion added an additional run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 4-2. Another string of three straight singles would led to the Pirates’ third and final run, courtesy of a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning. The Tigers tacked on their final run in the bottom of the sixth and Donahue scattered just two hits over the final two innings to secure the win.

Scoring runs in the first game for Galion were Ryan Talbott, Mitch Dyer, Garrett Kuns, Aaron Barnhart and Kade Dyer. Talbott and Kuns finished the game with a pair of singles. Aaron Barnhart had a single and Kade Dyer led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to the fence. Ryan Utz finished the day with two singles.

In Game 2, the offense picked up for both teams.

Cardington scored four runs on seven hits and committed two errors. Galion plated eight on 10 hits and also had two miscues in the field.

Ryan Utz earned the win for Galion, pitching four innings and striking out three. Ryan Talbott came on in relief, working three innings and fanning two Pirates. Talbott would also have three hits on the day and Galion would get three runs batted in from Kuns and two from Chase Castline.

Pleasant beats Galion on Friday

GALION — On Friday night, the Tigers hosted the Pleasant Spartans in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division matchup. Plesant won 7-2.

Galion would strike first on the night, putting up a run in the first and one in the second. However, the Spartans would settle down and manage the game wisely before using a three-run fifth inning and a four-run seventh inning en route to the win.

Galion had eight hits and three errors on the night and Pleasant finished with seven hits and an error.

Kuns took the loss for Galion, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs while walking five and striking out four. Cameron Payne tossed an inning in relief. Payne gave up three hits and four runs, none earned. The final 0.1 inning of work was put in by Talbott, who retired the one batter he faced.

Mac Spears and Utz had the only multi-hit games for Galion. Spears belted a single and a double and knocked in a runner and Utz delivered a pair of singles and an RBI.

Talbott, Kuns, Donahue and Barnhart had the other hits for the home team, all singles.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

