Galion beats Pleasant in low-scoring softball game

GALION — On Friday, Galion shut out Pleasant 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference softball action to improve to 11-5 on the year.

The two teams combined for just six hits. Four of those hits belonged to the Lady Tigers’ Emily Sedmak, Madelyn Thomas, Dani Schieber and Teresa House. Thomas had an RBI.

Thomas also improved her pitching record to 9-2 on the season, throwing a complete game two-hitter while striking out six batters.

The Lady Tigers will host Clear Fork today in non-league action. A rematch with Jonathan Alder awaits Galion on Wednesday at Klehm Field in Galion. On Thursday, the Tigers will host the Lady Flames of Mansfield Christian.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-20.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048