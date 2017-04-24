County bowlers take part in special Marion event

MARION — The Clearwater Athletic League sponsored its fourth annual Bowling Match on April 18 at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion.

The counties involved included: Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

It was a great night as 40 bowlers took part in the bowling activities. The Clearwater Athletic League would like to congratulate all the teams on their outstanding efforts during the match. As well, the Clearwater Athletic League would like to thank Cooper’s Bowl for hosting the bowling match.

As well, congratulations go out to these Special Olympians for their efforts in representing their various counties. It was a great evening of friendship and competition between these athletes.

