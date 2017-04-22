Aydan Reyes wins another youth wrestling title

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan — Aydan Reyes, a youth wrestler for the Northmor Golden Knights wrestling program, stays busy because there is no offseason.

Earlier this past year, Reyes wrestled his way to his second consecutive OHWAY State Wrestling Championship for his age and weight class.

Over the weekend of April 8-9, Reyes battled his way to a NUWAY National Wrestling Championship at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. With the victory, Aydan is now also a back-to-back National Champion in his division. The victory also earned Reyes All-American honors for youth wrestling.

The training, hard work and dedication continue to pay off for the young Reyes and a bright future awaits.

Aydan Reyes battled his way to a NUWAY National Wrestling Championship at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan two weeks ago.

