Crestline Lady ‘Dogs edge Lucas

CRESTLINE — On Thursday afternoon the Crestline softball team welcomed Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Lucas Lady Cubs to their home diamond.

A back and forth game throughout, the home team came out on top by a final of 6-5. The victory puts Crestline at 9-4 overall on the season and a perfect 4-0 in the MBC.

Sarah Toy gained another win for the Bulldogs, allowing 11 hits, five runs (four earned) while walking one batter and striking out five. Toy helped herself out at the plate as well, going 2/4 with a pair of singles and three runs batted in.

Lydia Tadda also provided the Lady ‘Dogs with a pair of singles and scored a run. Madison Huber delivered a single and a double on the day and scored three times. Samantha Wilhite and Desiree Naveja had two singles apiece with Wilhite notching an RBI. Denessa Baker belted a double and plated two runners and Courtney Swanger had a single to wrap the Crestline offensive attack.

The Bulldogs will be on the road on Friday and Saturday afternoon. On Friday, they will travel to Lucas to play the Lady Cubs on their diamond and then turn around to travel to Kidron Central Christian for their Saturday matchup.

Crestline pitcher Sarah Toy following through after her release. Toy would earn the win for the Lady Bulldogs and belt two singles at the plate. (Photo by Chad Clinger) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_sarah-toy.jpg Crestline pitcher Sarah Toy following through after her release. Toy would earn the win for the Lady Bulldogs and belt two singles at the plate. (Photo by Chad Clinger)

