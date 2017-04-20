Tigers playing “high class” tennis

CRESTLINE — The Galion Tigers boys tennis team is off to a historical start to the season.

“It has been a long time since we’ve had a start like this,” says head coach Tom Pawsey. Pawsey, while watching his team play against the hosting Crestline Bulldogs, continues, “it’s been at least 10 years to my knowledge.”

Galion would go on to clinch the clean sweep of the Bulldogs, 5-0. With the win, the Tigers now hold a record of 8-3.

The second doubles squad of Max Papenhausen and Bryce Barnhart won their match without having to serve a single ball. Crestline does not have a second doubles squad and had to forfeit that portion of the match.

Matt Sparks and Nic Oehler played against Caleb Hoskins and Davon Triplett and were victorious by a final of 6-3, 6-2.

At third singles, it was Galion’s Tyler Harris paired up against Jake Martin. Harris made quick work of his opponent; 6-0, 6-0.

Landon Rose played in the longest match of the day for the Tigers. Rose defeated Crestline’s Logan Parrella; 7-5, 6-0.

Lucas Conner also earned a straight set victory at first singles against Skyler Browning; 6-0, 6-1.

After a practice session on Friday afternoon, the tennis squad from Galion would load up on Saturday morning to compete in the 4th Annual Jim Grandy Invitational in Bucyrus.

Nic Oehler returns the ball during first doubles action against Crestline on Thursday. Oehler and teammate Matt Sparks defeated Davon Triplett (pictured) and Caleb Hoskins. (Photo by Chad Clinger) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_first-singles.jpg Nic Oehler returns the ball during first doubles action against Crestline on Thursday. Oehler and teammate Matt Sparks defeated Davon Triplett (pictured) and Caleb Hoskins. (Photo by Chad Clinger) Tyler Harris serves up a winner against Jake Martin in third singles play. Galion defeated the hosting Bulldogs, 5-0. (Photo by Chad Clinger) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tyler-Harris.jpg Tyler Harris serves up a winner against Jake Martin in third singles play. Galion defeated the hosting Bulldogs, 5-0. (Photo by Chad Clinger)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

