Knights’ squads fall to Comets

Elgin silences Northmor offense

GALION — Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division rival, the Elgin Comets traveled to Northmor on Wednesday to square off against the Knights on the diamond.

The Golden Knights couldn’t rally back and would fall to the Comets by a finally tally of 7-4.

Northmor had five hits on the day and would have three miscues in the field.

Tyler Kegley had the Knights’ only multi-hit game, dropping in two singles. Nate Hall would record the only extra-base hit on the night, a double which was good for two RBI. Wyatt Reeder and Conor Becker finished up the hit tally for Northmor with one single apiece.

Alijah Keen would start the game and go just one inning, allowing a hit, two earned runs, walking two and fanning one. Chris Bood worked the next three innings for the night. Bood gave up five hits, four walks and struck out four. Sam Eichorn was dealt the loss, going just 0.2 innings, giving up two hits, four runs and three walks. Hayes Bentley would wrap the roatation on the day, hurling for 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, and earned run and fanned three.

Another league matchup is scheduled for Northmor on Friday April 21, on the road at Fredericktown. On Saturday, the Knights head to Hillsdale for a doubleheader.

Lady Comets win via slugfest

GALION — The softball squad for Northmor also hosted Elgin on Wednesday and with similar results.

The Lady Comets used 16 hits to put up 11 runs on the Lady Knights and won the contest, 11-4.

Northmor scored their four runs on 10 hits but stranded a total of eight runners on the base path for the day.

Andrea Weis led the offense for Northmor, reaching base in all four plate attempts with four singles. Crisitanna Boggs had another multi-hit game, recording a single and a triple. Lydia Farley also knocked a triple, Aly Blunk had two singles and Alee Ivy recorded a single.

Shlebey Lilly was the losing pitcher for the game, going seven innings, allowing 16 hits, 11 runs (eight earned) and giving up a homerun.

