Lady Tigers rout Prexies

MARION — The Galion Lady Tigers earned their 10th win of the season on Wednesday at Harding, defeating the Prexies in a lopsided affair, 15-2.

Nevaeh Clark collected five hits in as many at bats to lead Galion at the plate. Clark recorded a single in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fourth, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth and final inning. In total, Clark racked up 4 RBIs

Gabby Kaple got the scoring started in the top of the first when she belted a homerun, the first of her three hits on the night. Emily Sedmak would also finish the day with a three-hit game. Dani Schieber, Nicole Thomas and Madelyn Thomas all had two hits apiece for the Lady Tigers in the win.

Madelyn Thomas earned the win for Galion, tossing six innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, and striking out two.

Overall, Galion scored their 15 runs on 18 hits and were flawless in the field. The Lady Tigers would also steal seven bases for the game, creating scoring opportunities often.

The Tigers will host the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Friday April 21.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]