Lady ‘Dogs beat Seneca East

CRESTLINE — Crestline’s softball team beat Seneca East on Tuesday 5-1.

Sarah Toy picked up the victory for the Lady ‘Dogs, firing 108 pitches on the day. Toy allowed just four hits, one run, walked two batters and fanned seven. Toy also had a pair of singles at the plate and an RBI.

Dennesa Baker faired well at the plate against the Tigers’ pitching, going 3/3 with two singles, a triple, a run scored and a run batted in.

Joining Baker with multi-hit games were Lydia Tadda and Madison Huber. Tadda finished the day with a single, a triple and a run scored. Huber belted a pair of singles and scored a run. Rounding out the offense for Crestline were Michaela Jeffrey and Samantha Wilhite, both recording a single apiece.

Lauryn Tadda scored Crestline’s other run for the contest.

The Lady Bulldogs will remain busy this week, hosting Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Lucas Lady Cubs, on Thursday April 20. On Friday, Crestline will head to Lucas to face-off against the Cubs again. Another road game awaits the Lady ‘Dogs on Saturday April 22 when they head out to play against Kidron Central Christian.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

