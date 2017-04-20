Golden Knights’ squads split with Bulldogs

Different day, different result for Northmor softball

GALION — After dropping their contest with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Monday April 17, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights hosted the Bulldogs on Tuesday in a makeup game from earlier this season. This time, Northmor claimed the victory by a final score of 8-5.

With the win, the Knights improve to 9-4 overall this season and are now 5-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division.

Shelbey Lilly was the winning pitcher on the day, going all seven innings. Lilly allowed nine hits, five runs (three earned) while striking out three and allowing a homerun. Lilly also had a pair of singles at the plate and two runs batted in.

Northmor scored their eight runs on 12 hits, committed four errors and stranded six on base.

Cristianna Boggs had a three-hit night with two singles, a triple and scored two runs. Lydia Farley, Aly Blunk and Andrea Weis had two singles apiece. All three players scored two runs, Weis had two RBI and Farley knocked in a runner. Alee Ivy recorded one hit, a single, to go along with an RBI. Lindsey Wiseman recorded the other run batted in for the Knights.

Bulldogs beat Knights two days in a row

GALION — The baseball team from Northmor also hosted East Knox in a makeup game on Tuesday afternoon but would see the same result for the second straight day.

After being defeated 7-6 on Monday, the Knights dropped to 6-6 overall and 3-5 within the MOAC Blue after losing 10-5 on Tuesday.

Kyle Kegley took the loss on the mound for Northmor, going 4.2 innings, allowing nine hits, 10 runs (eight earned) while walking four and striking out four. Hayes Bentley came on in relief, throwing 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out two.

The Golden Knights plated their five runs on seven hits, committed three errors in the field and left six runners on base.

Wyatt Reeder, Mostyn Evans and Nate Hall knocked two singles apiece and Tyler Kegley picked up Northmor’s seventh hit, a single. Evans finished with two runs batted in, Hall had an RBI and scored a run and Reeder scored twice. Kegley’s single also earned him an RBI. The other run for Northmor was scored by Alijah Keen.

Both the softball and baseball teams will be at home on Wednesday April 19 and hosting conference foe, the Elgin Comets. Conference play continues on Friday when both squads travel to Fredericktown.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-7.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048