Galion boys tennis team swept by Jonathan Alder

PLAIN CITY — Galion’s boys tennis team took to the road on Tuesday to meet up with the Jonathan Alder Pioneers in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Alder would sweep the day against Galion, winning 5-0 with all matches ending in straight sets. With the loss, the Tigers drop to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Landon Rose was defeated at first singles; 0-6, 2-6. Lucas Conner fell at second singles; 2-6, 2-6. At third singles, Tyler Harris also dropped his match; 2-6, 2-6.

The doubles teams would also pick up rare loses on the day.

The first doubles duo of Nic Oehler and Matt Sparks lost by a tally of 0-6, 2-6 and Max Papenhausen and Bryce Barnhart were defeated; 1-6, 2-6.

Galion will play their makeup match at Kenton on Wednesday April 19 and then turn around on Thursday and travel to Crestline to meet up with the Bulldogs. On Saturday April 22, the Tigers will compete in the Bucyrus Invitational.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]