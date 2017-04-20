Galion track teams win quad-meet

SPARTA — On Tuesday April 18, the track teams from Galion traveled to Highland High School for a quad-meet with the host Fighting Scots, Centerburg and Fairfield Christian Academy.

Both teams for the Tigers would finish the day in first place.

The boys squad scored 80 points to best runner-up Highland (48.7), Centerburg (33.3) and FCA (6).

Throughout the day, the Tigers picked up 10-first place finishes.

Galion won the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:34.4, the 4×100 in 44.3 and the 4×400 in 3:39.5. In the 4×800, the Tigers would take third place points.

In the distance events, the boys would claim two championships and a fourth place finish. Braxton Tate won the 1600-meter run, finishing the race in 5:04.2 and took fourth in the 3200 (11:26.5). Garrett Murphy was the winner of the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:23.00.

Trevor O’Brien was the runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles for Galion (17.4) and Tanner Crisman finished in second in the 300 (46.1).

The Tigers also had two champions and a fourth place finish in the sprints. Takoda Crisman was the winner of the 200-meter dash (23.1) and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Harrison Ivy took first in the 400 with a finishing time of 51.5.

Takoda was also busy in the field events, earning a first place finish in the high jump, clearing 5’9”. Zhamir Anderson leaped his way to first in the long jump with a distance of 18’3.5”. The final champion on the day for Galion was Brett May. May won the shot put with a heave of 43’8”. Noah Atkinson rounded out the field event scoring taking runner-up in the discus (131’7”).

The Lady Tigers also finished first in front of Highland, 62-44. FCA finished in third with 32 points and Centerburg was last, scoring 29.

Kerrigan Myers had a busy day for the Tigers. Myers took home two individual first place finishes and a runner-up. In the 100-meter hurdles, Myers was the champion with a time of 17.5 and won the high jump, clearing 5’0”. Myers finished the 300-hurdles in a time of 55.8, good for her runner-up finish.

Bri Streib would continue her dominance in the shot put and discus events for Galion, winning the discus with a throw of 121’4” and the shot with a toss of 35’8.5”.

Galion’s other first place individual finisher on the girls side was Airyona Nickels, earning first place in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:40.6.

In the relays on the day, the Lady Tigers would go on to second place finishes in the 4×800, the 4×100 and the 4×400 and won be the champions in the 4×200 with a winning time of 1:54.00.

Lauren Huggins landed a pair of third place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:08.1) and the 200 (28.9). Grace Everly finished third in the 100-meter dash (14.3) and Sari Conner finished up the Galion scoring with a fourth place finish in the mile run (6:11.90).

Next up for the Galion track squads will be a trip to Wynford High School on Friday April 21 for the Crawford County track meet. Action is set to start at 4 pm.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

