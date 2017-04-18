Area track teams compete in invitationals

Golden Knights, Bulldogs in Loudonville on Saturday

LOUDONVILLE — The track teams from Northmor and Crestline traveled to Loudonville on Saturday April 15 to compete at the 2017 edition of the Cowen Rebird Invitational.

The boys team from Northmor finished as the runner-up at the event, scoring 103 points. Mount Gilead was crowned champions with 135 team points. Crestline finished 12th with 15 points.

Rounding out the field were: 3. Chippewa- 73; 4. Hillsdale- 66; 5. Fredericktown- 54; 6. East Knox- 51; 7. Rittman- 50; 8. Utica- 44; 9. Loudonville- 32; 10. Madison- 22 and 11. Cardington- 16.

Northmor would have three individual event champions on the day.

Kolton Smith earned the gold in the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing with a winning time of 15.53. James Walker was the champion in the high jump, clearing 6’0”. Meechie Johnson outjumped the field in the long jump, taking first with a leap of 22’5.5”.

The relay squads for the Knights finished fourth in the 4×800, third in the 4×200, fifth in the 4×100 and third in the 4×400.

Rounding out the scoring in the field events were: Tony Martinez, third in the pole vault (10’6”); Smith, third in the high jump (5’8”); Nathan Price, seventh in the shot put (40’9.5”); and Ethan Chapman, fifth in the discus (118’4”).

Meechie and Walker also earned runner-up finishes for the meet. Meechie was second in the 100-meter dash (11.55) and Walker finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.08). Anthony Petulla also place in the 300 hurdles, finishing sixth (46.46).

In the 800-meter run, AJ White took fourth (2:10.73) and Mostyn Evans, fifth (2:12.51). Kaleb Hart and Manny Heilman finished up the scoring in the 3200-meter run, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

For Crestline, Dakota Wireman had the highest placement on the day, earning runner-up status in the 400-meter dash (55.34). Wireman was also part of the 4×200 relay team that finished seventh. Also on that team were Garrisen Almanson, Max Anatra and Davon Triplett. Almanson finished eighth in the 100, Anatra took eighth in the 300 hurdles and Triplett jumped to eighth in the long jump. Andrew Kempf earned the Bulldogs seventh place points in the pole vault (9’0”).

For the girls, Northmor would finish the day with 43 points, good for eighth place in the field. Rittman won the girls title with 111.5 points.

The remainder of the scoring was as follows: 2. Chippewa- 81; 3. Loudonville- 78.5; 4. Fredericktown- 69; 5. Mount Gilead- 67; 6. Utica- 61; 7. Cardington- 57; 9. East Knox- 42; 10. Madison- 23; 11. Danville- 17; 12. Hillsdale- 11 and 13. Crestline- 1.

The only point for the Lady Bulldogs was earned by Caitlin Harley. Harley finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.84.

Northmor would earn their highest finish, third, in the 4×800 relay. Julianna Ditullio, Rachel Morrison, Samantha Peters and Maddie Jordan finished the event with a time of 11:01.8. The Lady Knights would round out relay scoring by taking fifth in the 4×400 and eighth in the 4×200.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Ditullio finished sixth and Peters took eighth. Jordan and Morrison earned fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Ditullio would also go on to place eighth in the long jump.

Macy Miracle threw 89’8” in the girls discus to finish in eighth place and Jessica Duryea finished eighth in the 3200.

Brooke Bennett had a individual triple-placement day for the Lady Golden Knights. Bennett earned seventh in the 200-meter dash (28.98), seventh in the 100 (13.98) and fifth in the 400 (65.98). Bennett was also the lead-off runner in the fifth place 4×4 team.

The Knights will be back on the track on Tuesday when they host South Central, Buckeye Valley and Plymouth in a quad-meet.

Eagles compete at Elite

CANTON — While Northmor and and Crestline were busy in Loudonville and Galion at the Mehock Relays, the track teams from Colonel Crawford took a few athletes to Canton to take part in the GlenOak Second Sole Eagle Elite meet.

The Eagles would have six placers on the day, including a champion.

Chad Johnson won the boys 1600-meter run in a time of 4:14.38, defeating runner-up Matthew Stump of Medina by a narrow margin (4:16.64). With that finishing time, Johnson set the new meet and stadium record time by three seconds.

Harley Shaum finished eighth in the high jump (6’0”) and Jaret Tinkey took eighth in the discus (149’1”) for the boys squad.

Anna Reffey was the highest placer on the Lady Eagles side, finishing fourth overall in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:45.97.

Sam Mutchler and Drew Krassow both placed for Crawford, tying for eighth place in the high jump at 4’10”.

Colonel Crawford’s full squads will be at Wynford for a tri-meet with the Royals and Buckeye Central on Tuesday April 18. On Friday April 21, the Eagles will be back at Wynford High School, this time competing in the annual Crawford County track meet, starting at 4 pm.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

