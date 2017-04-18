East Knox beats Northmor in baseball, softball

Big fifth not enough for Northmor

HOWARD — The Northmor Golden Knights baseball team was on the road to Howard on Monday to meet up with the Bulldogs of East Knox in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play.

Northmor found themselves down early and despite a late rally, were defeated on the road by a final of 7-6.

All six of the Golden Knights’ runs came in the visiting half of the fifth inning when Northmor trailed by four. East Knox would respond and retake the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth with three runs of their own, securing the win.

With the loss, Northmor falls to 6-4 on the season and an even .500 in the MOAC Blue at 3-3. The Bulldogs now sit at 11-2 and 6-1 within the conference.

Sam Eichorn started the game on the mound for the visitors and lasted two innings. Eichorn gave up just two hits and picked up three earned runs while walking a pair and striking out a pair. Chris Bood worked two innings of relief, giving up four hits, three runs (two earned) and walking a batter. Alijah Keen pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits, an earned run and striking out three. Keen was given the loss for the game.

Jordan Wiseman had the only extra-base hit of the game for Northmor. Wiseman belted a double and scored a run for the contest. Wyatt Reeder, Nate Hall, Keen and Tyler Kegley all had singles to round out the Knights’ offense.

Lady Knights edged by Lady ‘Dogs

HOWARD — In a relatively low scoring game on Monday, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs defeated the Northmor Lady Golden Knights by a final of 5-3.

The loss drops the Knights to 8-4 on the season and 4-3 in the conference. East Knox improves to 7-8 overall and 3-4 within the MOAC Blue.

Shelbey Lilly went the duration for Northmor, picking up the loss. Lilly threw six innings, allowed six hits, five runs (four earned), struck out six, walked two and allowed a homerun.

Northmor finished with seven hits for the contest, all singles.

Crisitanna Boggs had two of those singles and scored a run. Lydia Farley scored two runs for the game and recorded a single at the plate. The other four singles came from Andrea Weis, Lily Tate, Alee Ivy and Michaela Zeger.

On Tuesday April 18, East Knox and Northmor meet again for a makeup game, this time on Northmor’s home diamonds. League play continues for both squads on Wednesday when the Elgin teams come to town and on the road Friday at Fredericktown. The baseball squad remains busy with a road doubleheader on Saturday against Hillsdale.

