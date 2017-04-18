Tiger baseballers beat River Valley, softball team defeated

CALEDONIA — On Monday afternoon, the Galion Tigers baseball team took to the road to meet up with the River Valley Vikings in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play.

Despite allowing two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Galion would play tight the remainder of the ballgame and win 5-3.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the second, River Valley tied it up in the bottom of the third, but Galion used a two-run top of the sixth to clinch the win.

Galion scored its five runs on nine hits and had just one miscue in the field. River Valley had three runs on four hits, committed two errors and stranded two on base.

The Tigers left 11 runners on base throughout the game.

Ryan Utz was the only Galion player with a multi-hit game, roping two singles. Utz also scored two of the five Galion runs and was responsible for driving in another. Will Donahue had Galion’s only extra-base hit, a triple.

Ryan Talbott had a single, scored a run and plated three runners. Mitch Dyer, Garrett Kuns, Ethan Pigg and Cameron Payne all delivered singles in the win. Payne and Devin Baughn scored the other two runs for the Tigers on the day.

Kuns tossed all seven innings for Galion, recording no walks and five strikeouts while allowing four hits and three runs (two earned).

Galion improved to 7-5 overall this season and 4-3 in the MOAC Red with the win.

The Tigers will remain busy this week. On Wednesday, they will be back on the road in conference action against the Harding Presidents. In the final three games of the week, the Tigers will be the home squad. The Pleasant Spartans cometo Galion on Friday April 21 and Cardington will play at Galion on Saturday in a non-league doubleheader.

Lady Vikings 18, Galion 1

GALION — Galion’s offense just couldn’t seem to get going on Monday as the Lady tigers dropped an 18-1 decision to River Valley at Klehm Field in Heise Park.

River Valley racked up 19 hits en route to the victory over Galion and was flawless in the field. Galion scored its lone run on eight hits and committed one error.

The Lady Tigers drop to 8-4 overall on the season and 3-2 in league contests. River Valley is now 11-2 on the year and 3-1 in the MOAC Red.

Galion will also be on the road on Wednesday against the Prexies and home on Friday against the Lady Spartans of Pleasant. The Lady Tigers will then see action again on Monday April 24 when they host the Clear Fork Lady Colts.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

