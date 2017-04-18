Posted on by

Tigers tennis team breezes by Bucyrus

,

By Chad Clinger - [email protected]

GALION — The Bucyrus Redmen tennis squad was in Galion on Monday to meet up with the Tigers.

Galion had little trouble, defeating the visitors by a score of 4-1. With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-2 on the season.

Tyler Harris was in action for Galion at second singles and won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Max Papenhausen also made quick work of his opponent, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Nic Oehler and Matt Sparks improved to 7-1 on the season, earning their victory at first doubles by a final of 6-3, 6-1. The second doubles team of Bryce Barnhart and Landon Rose scored Galion’s final point; 6-0, 6-0 and improved their record to 8-0 this year.

Lucas Conner played at first singles for Galion on Monday afternoon and was defeated 3-6, 0-6.

On Tuesday, Galion will travel to Plain City for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match against the Jonathan Alder Pioneers. A trip to Crestline awaits the Tigers on Thursday April 20 and then Galion is back in action on Saturday at the Bucyrus Invitational.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-13.jpg

By Chad Clinger

[email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:34 pm
Updated: 2:39 pm. |    

New Winchester woman dead in two-vehicle crash

New Winchester woman dead in two-vehicle crash
2:21 pm
Updated: 2:40 pm. |    

Lady Tigers top Crestline in Strike Out Cancer game

Lady Tigers top Crestline in Strike Out Cancer game
2:07 pm
Updated: 2:41 pm. |    

Galion baseball team wins two Friday

Galion baseball team wins two Friday
comments powered by Disqus