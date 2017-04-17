Lady Tigers top Crestline in Strike Out Cancer game

GALION — Galion was a 10-1 winner over Crestline on Friday night at Heise Park’s Klehm Field in the annual Strike Out Cancer game.

The Lady Tigers bats provided an early lead when Nevaeh Clark belted a single to score Nicole Thomas for the first run. The second run came a few minutes later when Dusty Thomas blasted a single to score Clark.

Crestline’s Sarah Toy would keep the Tigers in check until the third when Galion would plate an additional two runs. Nicole Thomas scored again when Gabby Kaple ripped a triple to the fence. A fielder’s choice by Clark brought Kaple across to give Galion a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, a triple by Clark and a double by Emily Sedmak would lead to another four runs.

Sedmak, Nicole Thomas, Dusty Thomas and Clark all had multi-hit games in the win. Michaela Jeffrey was the only Crestline hitter to record multiple hits (2).

Madelyn Thomas was the winning pitcher on the night, going the entire seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits. Madelyn struck out four and walked one in the victory. Toy suffered the loss for Crestline, going seven and allowing 10 runs on 13 hits while fanning eight.

Galion drops two in Cardington

CARDINGTON — After their victory on Friday night, the Galion Lady Tigers played two Cardington and Danville.

Galion would manage just three hits while being shutout by Cardington, 24-0 in the opener. The Pirates racked up 30 hits off of Galion pitching and were flawless in the field in the rout.

The Tigers would also play Danville on the day and lost 9-6.

After the three-game weekend, Galion now sits at 8-4 overall and are 3-2 in the MOAC Red.

The Lady Tigers are back in league action today, at home, against River Valley. The Prexies of Marion Harding will host Galion on Wednesday, April 19 in league play. On Friday, Galion will be back on the home diamond vs.Pleasant.

Galion’s Madelyn Thomas delivers to the plate during action against Crestline Friday night. Thomas and the Lady Tigers won the game, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB3.jpgGalion’s Madelyn Thomas delivers to the plate during action against Crestline Friday night. Thomas and the Lady Tigers won the game, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) The Galion Lady Tigers defeated the Crestline Lady Bulldogs on Friday April 14 in the annual Strike Out Cancer game. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB1.jpgThe Galion Lady Tigers defeated the Crestline Lady Bulldogs on Friday April 14 in the annual Strike Out Cancer game. (Photo by Erin Miller) Lady Bulldogs’ Desiree Naveja swings threw a Thomas pitch during action Friday night in Galion. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB2.jpgLady Bulldogs’ Desiree Naveja swings threw a Thomas pitch during action Friday night in Galion. (Photo by Erin Miller) A Galion huddle on the mound provides the Lady Tigers motivation. The Tigers defeated Crestline, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB4.jpgA Galion huddle on the mound provides the Lady Tigers motivation. The Tigers defeated Crestline, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) Sarah Toy of Crestline winds up during action against Galion on Friday night. Toy worked all seven innings for the Lady ‘Dogs in the loss. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB5.jpgSarah Toy of Crestline winds up during action against Galion on Friday night. Toy worked all seven innings for the Lady ‘Dogs in the loss. (Photo by Erin Miller)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]