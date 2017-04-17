Galion baseball team wins two Friday

GALION — The early part of the spring sports season can always be a little tricky.

On Friday, the Galion Tigers baseball team played in an unusual doubleheader on their home diamond.

First up for the Tigers was Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division foe River Valley. Galion won 6-5.

In the second game, the Tigers hosted the Crestline Bulldogs and won 8-3.

Originally, Galion and Crestliner were scheduled to play a doubleheader April 15, but scheduling conflicts and makeup games forced the changes.

In the opener, River Valley managed five runs on five hits while committing three errors and stranding five. Galion had eight hits, no errors and stranded nine in the contest.

Mac Spears earned the win on the mound for Galion, pitching six innings while allowing five hits, five earned runs, striking out six batters and walking two. Cameron Payne would got the save in one inning of flawless work.

Ryan Talbott led the Galion offensive charge with two doubles and two runs scored. Mitch Dyer racked up three singles and a run batted in. Wil Donahue had two singles and scored twice and Aaron Barnhart belted a single.

In the win over Crestline, Talbott added two more singles, scoring a run and driving a run in. Ethan Pigg, Chase Castline, Bobby Gilbert and Spears also had two singles for Galion. Ryan Utz and Devin Baughn had singles and Donahue a triple

The Bulldogs had four hits, all singles, by Chandler Gaskill, JR Wolfe, Kaden Ronk and Bailey Wollard.

The winning pitcher was Cameron Payne. He went the distance, allowing four singles, three runs, walking one and fanning 10.

Kaden Ronk was handed the loss for the Bulldogs after just two innings on the mound. Ronk gave up five hits and four runs, three were earned. Zac Hatfield saw 1.1 innings on the mound, giving up six hits and four earned runs. Logan Ronk pitched 0.2 innings of flawless relief before Dillon Fultz took over for 1.1 innings. Fultz gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two Galion hitters. Wolfe worked the final 0.2 innings, also allowing a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

Galion improves to 6-5 overall and are 3-3 in MOAC Red play.

The Tigers are home today vs. River Valley, and at Harding on April 19.

Senior Ryan Talbott takes a healthy cut at a pitch Friday, April 14, against River Valley in an MOAC matchup at Heise Park. A pick-off throw gets away from Galion first-baseman Devin Baughn, allowing visiting River Valley to score the first run of the game Friday. Galion senior Mac Spears delivers the ball to the plate Friday against visiting River Valley as Devin Baughn gets set at first base.

