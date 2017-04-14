Crawford boys win Buckeye Central Stache Dash

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford won the boys portion of Thursday’s Buckeye Central Stache Dash and was third in the girls meet.
Crawford won with 124.50 points, followed by Bucyrus, 100 points: Port Clinton- 93; Willard- 86; Carey- 65.5; Upper Scioto Valley- 51.50; South Central- 41; Crestline- 29; Plymouth- 21; and Buckeye Central- 12.50.
The Crawford boys won the 4×800-meter relay in a time of 8:46.00, the 4×200 in 1:35.26, the 4×100 in 45.56 and the 4×400 in 3:41.82.
The Eagles’ Jaret Tinkey won the discus throw with a toss of 143feet, 1 inch Teammate Drake Delong was third at 124-3. Tinkey and Delong were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Michael Knisley finished fourth (18.07) and Dylan David eighth (19.45). David was third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.40). Jacob Rahm was sixth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter dash (12.21).
Also, the Eagles Colton Rowland took fourth in the 200-meter dash and Owin Seevers came in seventh place. Brody Martin was sixth in the 4oo-meter in 56.97. The Eagles earned second and sixth in the 800-meter run from Braxton James (2:11.50) and Alex Hershey (2:15.22).
In the 1,600-meter run, Nick Studer was third in 4:51.72 and Wade Hopkins eighth. Studer was second in the 3,200 (10:38.46) and Hopkins fourth (11:12.22).
Knisley Knisley was seventh in the high jump and Seevers fourth in the long jump.
Willard topped the girls with 116 points; followed by Carey with 97 points and COLONEL CRAWFORD- 94; South Central- 78; Port Clinton- 65; Buckeye Central- 59; Bucyrus- 49; Plymouth- 31Upper Scioto Valley- 28; andCrestline- 4.
The lone championship for the Lady Eagles came in the 4×800 in 10:23.00. In the other relay events, the Eagles would earn their points with two-sixth place runs and and one fifth-place finish.
Jilliane Gregg finished fourth in the discus (92’1”) and sixth in the shot put (28’11.5”). Pierce Krassow finished fifth in the shot put on the day with a toss of 31’3.5”. Ashley Gwirtz and Kiersten O’Rourke finished in fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls high jump.
Kirsten Vehrs was the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.89 with Claire Ehmann behind her in third place. Vehrs earned another runner-up spot in the 200-meter dash (27.64) and Reegyn Goyer was sixth in the event. Goyer also earned fourth place points in the 100-meter dash (13.26) with Sam Mutchler grabbing the eighth spot in the event. Katie Hopkins was fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:13.75) and fifth in the 3200 (13:49.50).
Also, Kari Teglovic was fourth in the 800; Hannah Willacke was fifth in the 800; and Courtney Lyons was seventh in the 3200.
Colonel Crawford is at the Glen Oak Elite Meet on Saturday at home Tuesday vs. Wynford and Buckeye Central.
