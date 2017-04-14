Crawford boys win Buckeye Central Stache Dash

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford won the boys portion of Thursday’s Buckeye Central Stache Dash and was third in the girls meet.

Crawford won with 124.50 points, followed by Bucyrus, 100 points: Port Clinton- 93; Willard- 86; Carey- 65.5; Upper Scioto Valley- 51.50; South Central- 41; Crestline- 29; Plymouth- 21; and Buckeye Central- 12.50.

The Crawford boys won the 4×800-meter relay in a time of 8:46.00, the 4×200 in 1:35.26, the 4×100 in 45.56 and the 4×400 in 3:41.82.

The Eagles’ Jaret Tinkey won the discus throw with a toss of 143feet, 1 inch Teammate Drake Delong was third at 124-3. Tinkey and Delong were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Michael Knisley finished fourth (18.07) and Dylan David eighth (19.45). David was third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.40). Jacob Rahm was sixth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter dash (12.21).

Also, the Eagles Colton Rowland took fourth in the 200-meter dash and Owin Seevers came in seventh place. Brody Martin was sixth in the 4oo-meter in 56.97. The Eagles earned second and sixth in the 800-meter run from Braxton James (2:11.50) and Alex Hershey (2:15.22).

In the 1,600-meter run, Nick Studer was third in 4:51.72 and Wade Hopkins eighth. Studer was second in the 3,200 (10:38.46) and Hopkins fourth (11:12.22).

Knisley Knisley was seventh in the high jump and Seevers fourth in the long jump.

Willard topped the girls with 116 points; followed by Carey with 97 points and COLONEL CRAWFORD- 94; South Central- 78; Port Clinton- 65; Buckeye Central- 59; Bucyrus- 49; Plymouth- 31Upper Scioto Valley- 28; andCrestline- 4.

The lone championship for the Lady Eagles came in the 4×800 in 10:23.00. In the other relay events, the Eagles would earn their points with two-sixth place runs and and one fifth-place finish.

Jilliane Gregg finished fourth in the discus (92’1”) and sixth in the shot put (28’11.5”). Pierce Krassow finished fifth in the shot put on the day with a toss of 31’3.5”. Ashley Gwirtz and Kiersten O’Rourke finished in fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls high jump.

Kirsten Vehrs was the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.89 with Claire Ehmann behind her in third place. Vehrs earned another runner-up spot in the 200-meter dash (27.64) and Reegyn Goyer was sixth in the event. Goyer also earned fourth place points in the 100-meter dash (13.26) with Sam Mutchler grabbing the eighth spot in the event. Katie Hopkins was fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:13.75) and fifth in the 3200 (13:49.50).

Also, Kari Teglovic was fourth in the 800; Hannah Willacke was fifth in the 800; and Courtney Lyons was seventh in the 3200.

Colonel Crawford is at the Glen Oak Elite Meet on Saturday at home Tuesday vs. Wynford and Buckeye Central.

Lady Eagles finish in third

