Tigers tennis team improves to 6-2

GALION — The Galion Tigers boys tennis program continued its hot start Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Marion Harding at Heise Park in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers are 6-2 overall and 3-1 within the conference.

Landon Rose got the winning started at second singles, winning 6-3, 6-3. Tyler Harris continued the point scoring for the home Tigers at third singles; 6-3, 6-2.

Matt Sparks and Nic Oehler won their first doubles matchup 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Max Papenhausen teamed up with Bryce Barnhart for the victory; 6-1, 6-0.

Lucas Conner lost a tough match at first singles, falling 4-6, 4-6.

The Tigers will host Crawford County rival, the Bucyrus Redmen at Heise Park on Monday April 17.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

