Crestline softball, baseball roundup

Softball: Crestline 16, Buckeye Central 4

CRESTLINE — On Monday April 10, the busy week started for the Crestline Lady Bulldogs with a matchup against the Buckeye Central Buckettes.

The Lady ‘Dogs would have no trouble with Buckeye Central and would cruise to a lofty, 16-4 victory.

Sarah Toy picked up the win for Crestline, going five innings, allowing five hits, four runs, walking three and striking out four Buckettes’ hitters. Toy was also 2/4 at the dish with a single, a double and three runs batted in to help her cause.

Michaela Jeffrey finished the day 4/4 at the plate, belting four singles and knocking in three runs. Dennesa Baker had a trio of singles in four plate appearances and drove in four. Courtney Swanger delivered three hits in as many at bats, two singles, a double and plated a runner. Madison Huber had a single, a double and an RBI. Sydney Wiseman and Desiree Naveja delivered hits for Crestline as well in the victory.

Softball: Crestline 11, Mansfield Christian 0

CRESTLINE — The runs would continue to pile up for the Lady Bulldogs when the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames traveled to Crestline on Thursday April 13 for a Mid-Buckeye Conference game.

Crestline shut out their league foe by a final of 11-0.

Toy once again earned the win, throwing six innings of one-hit softball. Toy walked two and struck out eight for the contest and went 1/3 with a double and an RBI.

Huber was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3/4 with a single, a double, a triple and three runs batted in. Lydia Tadda also had three hits, all singles in four at bats, plating three Lady Bulldogs. Jeffrey and Baker had two hits apiece and Swanger and Samantha Wilhite delivered singles.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Galion on Friday night to play against the Lady Tigers.

Baseball: Crestline blows out Flames

CRESTLINE — Crestline’s baseball squad breezed to a MBC victory over Mansfield Christian on Thursday, 19-3.

Zac Hatfield was the winning pitching and struck out three in his efforts. Hatfield also collected a pair of singles on the day.

Logan Ronk lead the offensive onslaught with three singles. JC Clark had two hits, both doubles and Kevin Winkler had a single and a double for his multi-hit game. Ty Clark also belted a double on the day.

The baseball team will also be in Galion on Friday night to take on the host Tigers under the lights in Heise Park.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

