Eagles drop two in two days to Royals

Wynford 8, Crawford 6

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Eagles began a busy week on Monday April 10 on the road against Northern-10 Athletic Conference rival, the Wynford Royals.

A big, four run bottom of the fifth propelled the Royals to the victory, 8-6.

The Eagles had a 5-3 heading into the home part of the fifth, when Wynford went off for four runs. Crawford dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 within the N-10 with the defeat.

Ethan Studer took the loss for Crawford, going 4.1 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned). Studer walked three and struck out four on the day and was 2/3 at the plate with a solo home run. Noah Thoman pitched the remaining 1.2 innings for the Eagles, allowing two hits, an unearned run while walking one and striking out two. Thoman had a single at the plate.

Blake Treisch delivered a three-run home run in the top of the first for his only hit. Jake Johnson recorded a single for Crawford’s remaining hit.

The Eagles put together six runs on six hits and committed four errors. Crawford left 11 runners on base during the contest.

Wynford 5, Crawford 1

NORTH ROBINSON — On Tuesday, the Eagles lost a 5-1 decision to Wynford.

Gavin Feitchner recorded two singles on the night for the home team and drove in Jake Johnson for the lone run. Cameron Smith and Kaden Schell had the other two singles for Crawford.

Spencer Mutchler started on the mound, going five innings, allowing two hits and three unearned runs while walking two and striking out two Royals’ batters. Feitchner would come on in one inning of relief work, walking one and striking out one. Johnson finished out the game with a single inning of work, recording two hits, two earned runs and earning a strike out and a walk.

Colonel Crawford scored one run on four hits, committed four errors and left 11 runners on the base path in the loss.

