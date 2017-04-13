Galion tracksters take second, third at tri-meet

MARION — The track teams from Galion traveled to Pleasant High School on Tuesday April 11 to compete in a tri-meet with the Spartans and the Mount Gilead Indians.

Galion’s girls squad finished in second; the boys team was third,

Pleasant won the meet with 70 points, Galion had 54 and Mount Gilead 50.

Bri Streib earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the shot put and the discus. In the shot, Streib threw 34 feet 1 inch and 111-3.5 in the discis. Teammate Anna Court took fourth in the disc and cracked the 100 feet mark with a toss of 100-3.5”.

Marisa Gwinner won the high jump at 5-2 and the long jump at 15, and one-quarter inch.

Kerrigan Myers rounded out the field event scoring with a second-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 9-0. Myers was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.2 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles in 56.64.

Brooklyn Cosey, Gwinner, Lauren Huggins and Jalyn Oswald won the 4×200-meter relay1:54.3. Huggins won the 400-meter dash win 1:08.7.

Mount Gilead won with 75 points, followed by Pleasant with 55 and Galion with 45.

Mason Weldon won the shot put at 42-3 and teammate Brett May was runner-up at a distance of 40-5.5.

Colin McCullough won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.2 and the 800 in 2:09.65.

Joining McCullough on the winning 4×100-meter relay team were the Caleb and Harrison and Zhamir Anderson, in 45.2 seconds.

On Thursday, Galion will compete in the Ontario Relays and then the annual Mehock Relays in Mansfield on Saturday

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

