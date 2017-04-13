Pirates beat Northmor in MOAC baseball

CARDINGTON — Cardington held off Northmor, 3-2 Tuesday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division baseball action.

With the loss, Northmor drops to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 within the conference.

Wyatt Reeder and Mostyn Evans had the Knights’ only two hits. The team stranded nine runners. Reeder and Tyler Kegley scored for Northmor on Austin Wheeler and Jordan Wiseman RBIs.

Wiseman threw three innings, allowing just one hit and an earned run. He walked six batters and struck out three. Sam Eichorn suffered the loss, also throwing three innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while walking one and fanning three.

Northmor will continue league play on Friday, April 14 when they host the Centerburg Trojans.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

