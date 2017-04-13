Lady Tigers drop second straight game

GALION — For the second game in a row, the Galion Lady Tigers fell to a MOAC Red opponent. This time, North Union thumped Galion by a final tally of 13-3.

Madelyn Thomas threw six innings and Dani Schieber an inning in the loss. The Lady Cats got to the Tigers’ pitchers to the tune of 13 runs on 17 hits. Galion committed two errors for the contest.

The Lady Tigers fall to 8-2 on the season and 3-2 in the MOAC Red Division.

Crestline will be in town on Friday April 14 for a makeup game.

Galion infielder Nevaea Clark applies the tag too late on a North Union baserunner at second base Wednesday at Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_inquirer-041217j-NU-at-GHS-sb-bb_0043.jpg Galion infielder Nevaea Clark applies the tag too late on a North Union baserunner at second base Wednesday at Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor. Starting pitcher Dani Schieber delivers the ball for the Galion Tigers against visiting North Union in a big MOAC game Wednesday at Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_inquirer-041217j-NU-at-GHS-sb-bb_0002.jpg Starting pitcher Dani Schieber delivers the ball for the Galion Tigers against visiting North Union in a big MOAC game Wednesday at Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor.