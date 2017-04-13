Tigers bounce back against Wildcats in MOAC baseball

GALION — After starting strong and hitting a minor skid, the Galion Tigers baseball team bounced back with a home conference victory on Wednesday against North Union, 9-6.

The Tigers are now 4-5 on the year and 2-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

Garrett Kuns went the distance for Galion, hurling seven innings on the mound, allowing nine hits, six runs (three earned) while walking two and striking out five. Kuns threw 116 total pitches, with 79 of those pitches strikes. Kuns also had a pair of singles at the plate, scoring twice and driving in three.

Galion scored their nine runs on 11 hits and committed four errors. They stranded nine runners on base in the win. All 11 hits were singles for the Tigers.

Mitch Dyer, Will Donahue and Aaron Barnhart also belted two singles apiece. Dyer and Donahue each had 2 RBI. Ryan Talbott, Ryan Utz (RBI) and Kade Dyer had a single apiece. Talbott and Barnhart scored twice while Mac Spears and Devin Baughn each recorded a run.

The Tigers will play Crestline on Friday April 14 in a makeup game in Galion.

Garrett Kuns took the mound against North Union at Heise Park on Wednesday. Kuns had a pair of hits at the plate and earned the win. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_inquirer-041217j-NU-at-GHS-sb-bb_0064.jpg Garrett Kuns took the mound against North Union at Heise Park on Wednesday. Kuns had a pair of hits at the plate and earned the win. (Photo by Don Tudor) Galion’s Mitch Dyer singles to right field Wednesday against North Union. The Tigers earned the victory, 9-6 over their conference foe. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_inquirer-041217j-NU-at-GHS-sb-bb_0078.jpg Galion’s Mitch Dyer singles to right field Wednesday against North Union. The Tigers earned the victory, 9-6 over their conference foe. (Photo by Don Tudor)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

