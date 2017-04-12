Crawford softball team gets best of Wynford

NORTH ROBINSON — Crawford beat Wynford on Tuesday, 9-0.

Colonel Crawford improves to 6-0 on the year and is now 4-0 in the N-10.

Alexus Burkhart was once again busy at the plate, recording three more hits, two singles and a triple. Caitlin Koschnick also had a pair of hits for the contest, a single and a double.

The Eagles had nine runs on eight hits and had three miscues in the field.

Sydney Studer was once again the workhorse on the mound, earning her sixth victory of the year. Studer allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out nine Lady Royals batters.

Crawford will be on the road on Wednesday April 12 at Seneca East for an N-10 contest with the Lady Tigers. Seneca East will then travel to Crawford’s home field to play again on Thursday April 13.

Crawford 9, Wynford 0

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles softball team has been on a tear to say the least. This trend continued on Monday when the Eagles traveled to Wynford High School to meet up with the Lady Royals.

Crawford shut out their Northern-10 Athletic Conference rival by a final of 9-0. The Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the conference with the win.

Syndey Studer once again got the nod and was nearly flawless. Studer improved her record to 5-0 as well, pitching the entire ballgame, scattering two hits, walking two, and striking out 11 Wynford hitters.

The Lady Eagles scored their nine runs on 12 hits and were perfect in the field, committing zero errors.

Abbi Teglovic recorded three of those hits, all singles and Alexus Burkhart had a pair of singles in her multi-hit game as well.

