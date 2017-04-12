Northmor beats Buckeye Central 12-6 in baseball

NEW WASHINGTON — In a game that was originally scheduled to be a Northmor home game, the Knights traveled to New Washington for a non-league contest against the Buckeye Central Bucks.

The Golden Knights would win the contest by a final of 12-6 to improve to 6-2 overall and remain 3-1 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play.

Northmor recorded their 12 runs on 14 hits and committed four errors on defense. The Knights stranded 11 runners on the base path throughout the game.

Chris Bood got the start on the mound, going 3.2 innings. Bood allowed four hits, five runs (two earned) while walking two and striking out three. Alijah Keen came on in relief, picking up the victory. Keen threw 3.1 innings, allowing two hits, an earned run, walking four batters and fanning four as well. Keen also helped his cause at the plate, going 3/5 with two singles and a double, scoring a run and batting a run in.

Nate Hall, Conor Becker and Austin Wheeler also notched multi-hit games for the Knights. Hall went 3/4, all singles, scoring a run and driving in three. Wheeler was 2/5 with a single, a double, a run scored and an RBI. Becker had a pair of singles in five at bats, plating two and scoring one. Conan Becker didn’t have a hit but scored once and recorded an RBI.

Wyatt Reeder, Mostyn Evans, Jordan Wiseman and Tyler Kegley all had hits for Northmor as well.

Next up for the Knights is a trip to Cardington on Wednesday April 12 for a MOAC Blue matchup against the Pirates. On Friday April 14, Northmor will host the Centerburg Trojans in MOAC Blue action.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

