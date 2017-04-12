Vikings too much for Tigers in tennis

CALEDONIA — The Galion Tigers tennis squad dropped a 4-1 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference battle with the River Valley Vikings on Monday.

With the loss, the Tigers are 5-2 on the year and 2-1 in the MOAC.

The lone victory for Galion came in second doubles. The duo of Max Papenhausen and Tyler Harris won a three-set match against their Vikings’ opponent; 5-7, 6-1 and 10-5.

Tanner Amos suffered a rare loss at first singles, 0-6, 1-6. At second singles, Lucas Conner fell 4-6, 3-6 and third singles Nic Oehler lost in straight sets; 4-6, 4-6.

The first singles team of Matt Sparks and Landon Rose dropped their matchup; 4-6, 6-7.

Galion will host another MOAC foe, the Marion Harding Presidents on Thursday April 13 at Heise Park.

By Chad Clinger

