Tigers come up short in Plain City

PLAIN CITY — The Galion Tigers kept things real close with the Jonathan Alder Pioneers on Monday night.

In fact, the game came down to the very last play, with the Pioneers escaping with the 7-6 victory.

Galion drops its fourth game in a row to fall to 3-5 on the season and now sits at 1-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

The Tigers scored six runs on 11 hits and committed two error,s while leaving six runners on base.

Mac Spears took the loss on the mound, throwing six innings of work. Spears allowed five hits, seven runs (three earned), walked a pair of batters and struck out four on the day. Spears had two singles and an RBI at the plate.

Garrett Kuns went 3/4 at the dish with two runs scored and an RBI. Will Donahue was 2/4 with a run scored, 2 RBI and had a triple for the team’s only extra base hit. Aaron Barnhart had Galion’s other multi-hit game, belting two singles in three plate appearances.

Ryan Utz and Mitch Dyer both had a hit for Galion’s offense in the loss.

Galion will host the North Union Wildcats on Wednesday in MOAC Red action.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

