Lady Tigers handed first softball loss

PLAIN CITY — After an 8-0 start to the season, the Galion Lady Tigers softball team finally hit their first bump in the road on Monday in Plain City.

The Jonathan Alder Lady Pioneers routed Galion by a final score of 18-0 in five innings of play.

Alder recorded their 18 runs on 18 hits and committed just one error on defense. Galion was shut out and scattered just four hits while committing as many errors in the playing field.

Galion is now 8-1 on the year and 3-1 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

The Lady Tigers look to bounce back from the loss when they host the North Union Lady Wildcats on Wednesday April 12.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-8.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048