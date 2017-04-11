Tigers defeat Tygers, 4-1

GALION — With the tennis season in full swing, the Galion Tigers played host to the Mansfield Senior Tygers in Heise Park on Monday afternoon. Galion won 4-1.

The Tigers improve to 5-1 on the season.

Tanner Amos crusied to a victory at first singles, winning 6-4, 6-0. At third singles, Lucas Conner also won with ease; 6-1, 6-2. The first doubles team of Nic Oehler and Matt Sparks continued their dominance, winning their matchup; 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Harris and Max Papenhausen also won in straight sets at second doubles; 6-0, 6-0.

Landon Rose, playing second singles, had a marathon match that went in favor of his opponent; 3-6, 6-1, 6-10.

Galion will travel to Caledonia to take on River Valley in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action on Tuesday April 11. MOAC play continues on Thursday April 13 when the Tigers host the Marion Harding Presidents.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

