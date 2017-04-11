Northmor baseball, softball pick up wins

Golden Knights earn fifth win

GALION — The Northmor baseball team hosted Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division foe, the Mount Gilead Indians on Monday. The Knights cruised to a convincing 11-3 victory over the visitors.

Kyle Kegley picked up the win for Northmor, throwing six innings of work while scattering three hits, allowing three runs (two earned), walking three batters and striking out 10. Sam Eichorn worked the seventh for the Knights, walking one and fanning two.

Northmor had 11 hits and committed five errors in the field while stranding nine runners on the base path.

Wyatt Reeder was 3/5 at the plate, scoring twice and knocking in two. Tyler Kegley had a pair of singles in the win. The offense was rounded out by singles from Mostyn Evans, Jordan Wiseman, Nate Hall, Alijah Keen, Austin Wheeler and Conan Becker. The team stole a combined six bases.

Northmor is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MOAC Blue Division.

Lady Knights shut out Mount Gilead

GALION — On Monday, the Northmor Lady Golden also improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MOAC Blue by defeating Mount Gilead by a final of 4-0.

Shelbey Lilly earned the win for Northmor, throwing the entire seven innings, allowing eight hits and striking out six. Lilly also had a single in three at bats.

Cristianna Boggs went 2/4 with a single and a double to record an RBI and two runs scored. Aly Blunk also belted a single and a double, with 2 RBI and a run scored for Northmor. Lydia Farley recorded a triple in four at bats and batted a run in. Andrea Weis and Lindsey Wiseman also had singles for the Lady Knights.

Northmor had four runs on eight hits and four errors. The Knights stranded eight runners on base.

Both the baseball and softball teams are back in action on Tuesday April 11 when they are set to host Buckeye Central. On Wednesday April 12, they will travel to Cardington for MOAC Blue play and then another MOAC matchup on Friday April 14 at home against Centerburg.

