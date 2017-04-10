Lady Tigers 8-0 after taking two from Ontario

GALION — The Galion softball season continued Saturday with two more Tiger wins, this time over Ontario.

The Lady Tigers are still perfect, at 8-0.

In Game 1 one, Galion cruised to a convincing 17-0 victory in five innings.

Madelyn Thomas had a big game for Galion. She went all five innings, scattering three hits and recording the shutout with a strike out. She was 3/4 at the dish with a single, two doubles and four RBIs

Dani Schieber and Dusty Thomas also had three-hit games. Schieber had two singles, a double and two RBIs. Gabby Kaple drove in five runs on a single and a double. Jaime Ehrman and Nevaeh Clark also had a multi-hit games.

Galion scored its 17 runs on 17 total hits and was flawless in field.

Galion rallied in Game 2 for a 9-4 win.

It was 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Galion erupted for five runs. The game-winner came on a squeeze bunt.

Galion had 10 hits and committed one error. Ontario scored four runs on six hits and had six miscues on defense.

Kate Schieber, Gabby Kaple, Dusty Thomas and Emily Sedmak all had a pair of hits each for the Lady Tigers in the win, with Thomas driving in four of the nine runs and Kaple recording two RBIs.

Kaple was also the starting pitcher for Galion in the second game, going five innings and allowing six hits and four runs while walking one and striking out one.

Madelyn Thomas earned the win, working the final two innings flawlessly while striking out a batter.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Plain City for a conference matchup against Jonathan Alder today. North Union comes to town Wednesday.

Galion Inquirer | Russ Kent Galion beat Ontario twice Saturday at Heise Park. The first game was a 17-0 rout. Pictured is the girl who scored the winning run in Game 2 on a bunt, just in front of home plate. The score was tied at 5-5 in the sixth inning when the Lady Tigers tallied four runs to put the Warriors away. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Main-softball-art-for-story-1-.jpg Galion Inquirer | Russ Kent Galion beat Ontario twice Saturday at Heise Park. The first game was a 17-0 rout. Pictured is the girl who scored the winning run in Game 2 on a bunt, just in front of home plate. The score was tied at 5-5 in the sixth inning when the Lady Tigers tallied four runs to put the Warriors away.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

