Area softball teams stellar as season gets going

Staff report

MARION — Galion pulled away from Pleasant on Wednesday, en route to a 9-2 win in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. The Lady Tigers remain undefeated at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in MOAC Red action. Pleasant drops to 3-4 and 1-2.

Gabby Kaple picked up the win, going the distance while striking out six and walking just one batter.

Madelyn Thomas had the big bat for the Tigers. She went 4/4 at the dish with two doubles, a home run, a single and four RBIs. Dani and Kate Schieber both tacked on an RBI each for Galion in the win. Kaple had a pair of hits to help her cause.

Galion scored first when Kate Schieber grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Kaple. The Spartans put up a run in the Thomas belt one of her two doubles in the top of the second to score Emily Sedmak and give Galion the 2-1 heading into the bottom of the inning., but the Spartans tied it 202 in the bottom of the third.

Then the Lady Tigers took control.

In the top of the fourth, the Galion offense exploded for four runs, two of them coming on a home run by Madelyn Thomas, driving in Sedmak. Jaime Ehrman and Nicole Thomas also scored. The Tigers scored one run in each of the last three innings to secure the victory.

Galion scattered 12 hits and had one error. Pleasant had six hits and three errors.

Next up or the Tigers is Ontario, in a doubleheader, at Ontario.

Undefeated Colonel Crawford thumps Mohawk

NORTH ROBINSON — With a 20-2 win over Mohawk on Wednesday, Colonel Crawford’s softball team remains perfect this season. The Lady Eagles are 4-0.

Pitcher Sydney Studer picked up another win on the mound, tossing a nifty two-hitter.

Studer also did some damage on offense, hitting two three-run homers. Abbie Bradshaw also hit a homer for Colonel Crawford.

Wynford comes to North Robinson on Friday at 5 p.m. for another N-10 Conference tilt.

Northmor off to a hot start

GALION — The Lady Golden Knights were handed their second loss on the season on Wednesday by the Lady Freddies of Fredericktown, 7-6.

Northmor found themselves down 7-4 headed into the bottom of the seventh and despite a late-inning rally came up short.

Both teams finished with nine hits but it was the six errors committed by the Knights that proved to determine the outcome. Fredericktown left nine runners on base and Northmor six.

Shelbey Lilly pitched the entire game and recorded the loss. Lilly allowed nine hits, seven runs (six earned), walked two and struck out three while allowing three homeruns. At the plate, Lilly was hitless but did score a run and notched a run batted in.

Lydia Farley finished the contest with a 3/4 night at the dish. Farley had two doubles, a singles, scored three times and had an RBI. Andrea Weis also had three hits for the game, all singles. Aly Blunk went 2/4 with a double and a single and a run scored. Cristianna Boggs had a double and 2 RBI. Lily Tate also drove in two runs. Lindsey Wiseman scored the other run for the Lady Knights.

On Monday, Northmor beat Elgin 4-2.

Cristianna Boggs had three singles and Andrea Weis contributed a pair of singles for the winners.

The Knights scattered nine hits in total, — all singles — and committed no errors. Elgin scored two runs on four hits and had three errors. Northmor left 10 runners on base for the game and Elgin left three.

Shelbey Lilly earned the victory, tossing all seven innings, striking out four, walking two, allowing four hits and two runs (both earned). Lilly also had an RBI.

Aly Blunk and Lindsey Wiseman also added singles for Northmor. Lydia Farley had a single and two RBIs and Lily Tate belted a single and an RBI.

Northmor will travel to Highland for a league contest on Friday, April 7. South Central will host the Lady Knights for a doubleheader on Saturday April 10.

On March 29, Northmor hosted Centerburg to kick-off the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division season. Northmor won 12-2.

On March 27, Northmor shutout Mansfield Christian 12-0.

On March 25, Northmor began their season with a home doubleheader against the Crestline Lady Bulldogs. Game one would go to Crestline, 7-6. The Knights would bounce back in the second game of the double-dip, winning 5-1.

Colonel Crawford pitcher Sydney Studer delivers the ball to the plate Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Crawford-softball-April-5-1.jpg Colonel Crawford pitcher Sydney Studer delivers the ball to the plate Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford’s Abbie Bradshaw circles the bases after ripping a solo home run Wednedsay against visiting Mowhawk. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_crawford-softball-another-April-5-1.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Abbie Bradshaw circles the bases after ripping a solo home run Wednedsay against visiting Mowhawk. Photo by Don Tudor.

Galion, Colonel Crawford remain undefeated