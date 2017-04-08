Local baseball teams having some ups and downs so far

By Chad Clinger

MARION — Galion lost to Pleasant on Wednesday, 2-1, to drop to 3-2 on the year and 1-2 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. The Spartans are 2-2 and 1-1.

It was a game of small ball, as each team only recorded one extra-base hit. Galion’s Mac Spears had one of them for his only hit, a double.

The Tigers scored their one run on four hits, stranded five runners on the base path and committed two errors.

Ryan Talbott, Garrett Kuns and Will Donahue had the remaining three singles for Galion. Kuns scored the only run on Donahue’s single.

As a team, the Tigers’ hitters were 4/26 at the plate and struck out four times.

Spears went the entire six innings for Galion on the mound, allowing six hits and two runs (both earned) while walking three Spartans and fanning six on 106 total pitches (67 strikes).

Galion will be back at it on Saturday April 8 when they face off against the Ontario Warriors for a doubleheader. On Monday April 10, MOAC Red play continues when they hit the road to play the Pioneers of Jonathan Alder.

Tigers shut out Bucyrus 11-0

GALION — On Tuesday, Galion shut out visiting Bucyrus 11-0.

Will Donahue got the nod on the mound for the Tigers and was in control throughout the shortened, five inning game. Donahue went the entire five innings, allowing just one single while walking one batter and fanning three. Donahue would also help his cause at the plate, going 2/3 with a single and a double and scoring twice.

Mac Spears would also contribute big in the Galion win with a perfect 3/3 at the plate. Spears’ three singles would drive in two runs and Spears himself would score twice. Devin Baughn finished the game 2/3 at the dish with two singles, 2 RBI and a run scored. Kade Dyer belted two singles in a 2/3 night at the plate, knocking in two runners as well. Ryan Talbott had a multi-hit game with two singles and scored three times in the win.

Galion recorded 11 hits in 22 official at bats for 11 runs batted in. Four Tigers’ hitters would walk, two would strike out and Galion left four runners stranded against Bucyrus. On the base path, Galion would steal eight bases and in the field, they committed just one error.

Crawford drops a close one to Mohawk

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford fell to 3-3 on the year after losing to Mohawk on Wednesday, 9-7.

The Eagles are now 1-2 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Mohawk improves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 within the conference.

Crawford scored their seven runs on seven hits, stranded seven on base and committed an error in the field.

Jake Johnson had a good night at the plate, going 3/4 with a run batted in and a run scored. Blake Treisch had the teams’ other multi-hit game, going 2/4 and scoring a run. Ethan Studer had a 1/4 day at the plate but the one hit was a three-run home run. Noah Thoman recorded the other hit for the Eagles, a double while going 1/3 at the plate and scoring twice. Cameron Spangler scored a run and Gavin Feichtner scored a run and notched an RBI.

Johnson went 4.1 innings of work against the Warriors, allowing five hits, four runs (all earned), walking three batters and striking out three as well. Johnson gave up a home run in the third inning. Thoman threw just one inning on Wednesday, allowing three hits, four runs (all earned) while walking a pair of Mohawk hitters. Nick Gremling pitched 0.1 innings allowing a run while walking three hitters. Spencer Mutchler finished things off with 1.1 innings of work, allowing just one hit.

Colonel Crawford stays busy and will host the Wynford Royals in N-10 play on Friday, April 7. On Saturday April 8, they will play a doubleheader at Northmor. Another game against Wynford, this time on the road, is in store for the Eagles on Monday April 10.

Bucyrus beats Crestline 3-1

BUCYRUS — On Monday April 3, the Crestline Bulldogs were on the road to play the Bucyrus Redmen in non-league action for the first of two games between the two teams for the week.

Crestline would drop the contest to Bucyrus by a final of 3-1 in a game that had almost as many errors as hits.

The Bulldogs scattered four hits en route to their single run output and committed three errors on the night. Bucyrus had just two hits total but were victorious with their three runs. The Redmen committed two errors in the field.

Ty Knetter took the loss on the mound while striking out three and walking four.

Crestline beats Bucyrus 7-5

CRESTLINE — On Wednesday, the teams met again at Gates Brown Field in Crestline. The result wasthe same as Buyrus won 7-5.

The offense for both squads showed up this time, with Crestline plating their five runs on eight hits. Bucyrus had five hits but were still able to come out on top. JR Wolfe, Chandler Gaskill and Ty Knetter had multi-hit games for the ‘Dogs on the night.

Gaskill would be the losing pitcher in this matchup.

Crestline is scheduled to host the Buckeye Central on Monday April 10 and then travel to Mansfield Christian on Thursday April 13 .

Colonel Crawford’s Jake Johnson slaps an RBI single Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Another-Crawford-baseball-April-5-2.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Jake Johnson slaps an RBI single Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford lefty reliever Spencer Mutchler came in to get the final out in a long inning against visiting Mohawk on Wednesday. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_crawford-baseball-April-5-2.jpg Colonel Crawford lefty reliever Spencer Mutchler came in to get the final out in a long inning against visiting Mohawk on Wednesday. Photo by Don Tudor.

