Galion’s bats silenced in loss at Pleasant

MARION — It is early in the season and the Galion Tigers baseball team has already encountered many ups and downs. On Wednesday night on the road against the Pleasant Spartans, they encountered another down.

Galion fell to Pleasant by a final score of 2-1 to drop to 3-2 on the year and 1-2 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. The Spartans improved to 2-2 and are 1-1 in the league.

It was a game of small ball, as each team only recorded one extra-base hit. Galion’s Mac Spears had one of them for his only hit, a double.

The Tigers scored their one run on four hits, stranded five runners on the base path and committed two errors.

Ryan Talbott, Garrett Kuns and Will Donahue had the remaining three singles for Galion. Kuns scored the only run on Donahue’s single.

As a team, the Tigers’ hitters were 4/26 at the plate and struck out four times.

Spears went the entire six innings for Galion on the mound, allowing six hits and two runs (both earned) while walking three Spartans and fanning six on 106 total pitches (67 strikes).

Galion will be back at it on Saturday April 8 when they face off against the Ontario Warriors for a doubleheader. On Monday April 10, MOAC Red play continues when they hit the road to play the Pioneers of Jonathan Alder.

By Chad Clinger

