Lady Eagles improve to 4-0 with easy win over Mohawk

NORTH ROBINSON — With a 20-2 win over Mohawk on Wednesday, Colonel Crawford’s softball team remains perfect this season. The Lady Eagles are 4-0.

Pitcher Sydney Studer picked up another win on the mound, tossing a nifty two-hitter.

Studer also did some damage on offense, hitting two three-run homers. Abbie Bradshaw also hit a homer for Colonel Crawford.

Wynford comes to North Robinson on Friday at 5 p.m. for another N-1o Conference tilt.

Colonel Crawford pitcher Sydney Studer delivers the ball to the plate Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford's Abbie Bradshaw circles the bases after ripping a solo home run Wednedsay against visiting Mowhawk. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford softball coach Chuck Huggins eyes the action on the field named in his honor. Photo by Don Tudor.