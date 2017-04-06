Mohawk edges Crawford in N-10 baseball action

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford fell to 3-3 on the year after losing to Mohawk on Wednesday, 9-7.

The Eagles are now 1-2 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Mohawk improves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 within the conference.

Crawford scored their seven runs on seven hits, stranded seven on base and committed an error in the field.

Jake Johnson had a good night at the plate, going 3/4 with a run batted in and a run scored. Blake Treisch had the teams’ other multi-hit game, going 2/4 and scoring a run. Ethan Studer had a 1/4 day at the plate but the one hit was a three-run homerun. Noah Thoman recorded the other hit for the Eagles, a double while going 1/3 at the plate and scoring twice. Cameron Spangler scored a run and Gavin Feichtner scored a run and notched an RBI.

Johnson went 4.1 innings of work against the Warriors, allowing five hits, four runs (all earned), walking three batters and striking out three as well. Johnson gave up a homerun in the third inning. Thoman threw just one inning on Wednesday, allowing three hits, four runs (all earned) while walking a pair of Mohawk hitters. Nick Gremling pitched 0.1 innings allowing a run while walking three hitters. Spencer Mutchler finished things off with 1.1 innings of work, allowing just one hit.

Colonel Crawford stays busy and will host the Wynford Royals in N-10 play on Friday, April 7. On Saturday April 8, they will play a doubleheader at Northmor. Another game against Wynford, this time on the road, is in store for the Eagles on Monday April 10.

Colonel Crawford lefty reliever Spencer Mutchler came in to get the final out in a long inning against visiting Mohawk on Wednesday. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_crawford-baseball-April-5-1.jpg Colonel Crawford lefty reliever Spencer Mutchler came in to get the final out in a long inning against visiting Mohawk on Wednesday. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford’s Jake Johnson slaps an RBI single Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Another-Crawford-baseball-April-5-1.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Jake Johnson slaps an RBI single Wednesday against visiting Mohawk. Photo by Don Tudor. Colonel Crawford baseball coach Joe Swartzmiller fires up his team. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Crawford-baseball-coach-April-5-2017-1.jpg Colonel Crawford baseball coach Joe Swartzmiller fires up his team. Photo by Don Tudor.