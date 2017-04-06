Galion Lady Tigers remain undefeated

MARION — On Wednesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers softball team traveled to Marion to meet up with the Pleasant Lady Spartans in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play.

Although Pleasant was able to keep it close throughout the first half of the game, Galion would pull away and earn the victory by a final tally of 9-2.

The Lady Tigers have opened up their season 6-0 overall and 3-0 in MOAC Red action. Pleasant drops to 3-4 on the season and 1-2 within the conference.

Galion would take an early, short lived lead in the top part of the first when Kate Schieber grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Gabby Kaple. The Spartans put up a run in the bottom of the inning to head to the second with the score knotted at one run apiece.

Madelyn Thomas would belt one of her two doubles in the top of the second to score Emily Sedmak and give Galion the 2-1 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Galion took the lead into the bottom of the third when the Lady Spartans tied up the score on a one-run single. That would be the last run of the ballgame for Pleasant and when the Tigers found their true form.

In the top of the fourth, the Galion offense exploded for four runs, two of them coming on a homerun by Madelyn Thomas, driving in Sedmak. Jaime Ehrman and Nicole Thomas would also score to round out the inning.

The Tigers would score one run in each of the last three innings to secure the victory. Galion scored the nine runs on 12 hits and Pleasant plated two on six hits. In the field, the Lady Tigers committed just one error and the Lady Spartans three.

Gabby Kaple picked up the win, going the distance while striking out six and walking just one batter. Kaple also had a pair of hits at the plate to help her cause. Madelyn Thomas went 4/4 at the dish with two doubles, a homerun and a single equating to four runs batted in. Dani and Kate Schieber both tacked on an RBI each for Galion in the win.

On Saturday April 8, Galion will travel to Ontario to meet up with the Lady Warriors in a non-league doubleheader.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

